Wavestone SA    WAVE   FR0004036036

WAVESTONE SA (WAVE)
End-of-day quote  - 09/04
41.95 EUR   +4.09%
2018WAVESTONE SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018WAVESTONE SA : annual earnings release
2017WAVESTONE SA : half-yearly earnings release
Wavestone Sa : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

01/04/2019 | 06:20pm CET

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of December 2018 its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 31,661,956 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.


Regulated information
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital:
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56467-wavestone_declaration-amf_040119-en.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 395 M
EBIT 2019 51,7 M
Net income 2019 30,4 M
Debt 2019 28,6 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 16,10
P/E ratio 2020 13,76
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 498 M
Chart WAVESTONE SA
Duration : Period :
Wavestone SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,0 €
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman-Management Board
Patrick Hirigoyen Chief Executive Officer
Michel Dancoisne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tiphanie Bordier Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Jean-François Perret Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAVESTONE SA36.10%567
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.67%104 702
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.36%104 118
ACCENTURE-3.70%93 568
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING-0.75%56 967
VMWARE, INC.-4.71%55 811
