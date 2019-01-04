Wavestone Sa : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of December 2018 its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 31,661,956 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

Regulated information

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital: Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56467-wavestone_declaration-amf_040119-en.pdf

