WAVESTONE SA

(WAVE)
Wavestone Sa : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

08/05/2019

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of July 31, 2019, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 26,864,566 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah LAMIGEON
Communications Director
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Regulated information
Total number of voting rights and capital:
- Information on the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59763-wavestone_declaration-amf_190805-en.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman-Management Board
Patrick Hirigoyen Chief Executive Officer
Michel Dancoisne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tiphanie Bordier Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Jean-François Perret Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAVESTONE SA36.10%561
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION29.54%130 445
ACCENTURE36.88%122 975
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.49%118 742
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.28%71 326
VMWARE, INC.18.63%66 570
