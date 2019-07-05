Log in
WAVESTONE SA

(WAVE)
Wavestone Sa : Liquidity contract half-year report

07/05/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

Liquidity contract half-year report

On 30 June 2019 and according to Wavestone's agreement with Portzamparc the following means were dedicated to implement the liquidity contract:

  • 25,635 Wavestone shares
  • € 384,350.32 in cash.

Note that at the launch of the contract (on the date of entry into force of the contract, in accordance with AMF decision no 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 - position on 31/12/2018), the means were the following:

  • 36,611 Wavestone shares
  • € 88,633.74 in cash.

Trading summary for the first half:

Purchases 60,060 shares  € 1,605,220.39 442 transactions
Sales 71,036 shares  € 1,900,936.98 487 transactions

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah LAMIGEON
Communications Director
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Regulated information
Acquisition or disposal of the issuer′s own shares:
- Information relating to the liquidity contract
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59236-wavestone_cp-bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite_040719-en.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
