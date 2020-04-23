Log in
04/22
592 PLN   -0.34%
06:58a3/2020 : Dividend declaration – the Management Board's resolution
PU
201917/2019 : Receipt of notification pursuant to Art. 69
PU
2019WAWEL SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
3/2020: Dividend declaration – the Management Board's resolution

04/23/2020

On April 23, 2020 the Management Board of Wawel S.A. adopted resolution under which decided to submit to the Supervisory Board the application about allocating from the Issuer's net profit for 2019, the amount of 44 992 650.00PLN (30.00 PLN per one share) for paying dividend.

The said application will be submitted to the Supervisory Board of the Company according to the art. 382 § 3 of the Commercial Companies Code and par. 16 of the Issuer's Articles of Association.

The final decision concerning the profit division for the year 2019 will be taken by the General Meeting of the Issuer's Shareholders.

WAWEL SA published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 10:57:17 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 550 M
EBIT 2020 54,5 M
Net income 2020 45,5 M
Finance 2020 161 M
Yield 2020 4,22%
P/E ratio 2020 26,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
EV / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 888 M
Technical analysis trends WAWEL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 759,33  PLN
Last Close Price 592,00  PLN
Spread / Highest target 65,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dariusz Orlowski Chairman-Management Board
Nicole Opferkuch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wojciech Winkel Director-Technology & Member-Management Board
Eugeniusz Malek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pawel Balaga Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAWEL S.A.-0.34%211
NESTLÉ S.A.1.36%314 947
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-5.19%74 659
DANONE-15.56%43 817
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.38%36 484
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-10.49%35 138
