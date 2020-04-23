3/2020: Dividend declaration – the Management Board's resolution

On April 23, 2020 the Management Board of Wawel S.A. adopted resolution under which decided to submit to the Supervisory Board the application about allocating from the Issuer's net profit for 2019, the amount of 44 992 650.00PLN (30.00 PLN per one share) for paying dividend.

The said application will be submitted to the Supervisory Board of the Company according to the art. 382 § 3 of the Commercial Companies Code and par. 16 of the Issuer's Articles of Association.

The final decision concerning the profit division for the year 2019 will be taken by the General Meeting of the Issuer's Shareholders.