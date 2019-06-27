13/2019: List of Shareholders holding at least 5% at OGMS on 27th June 2019

The Management Board of Wawel S.A. announces the list of Shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 27th June 2019:

1) Hosta International AG directly and by the related entity WIK Sp. z o.o.: number of shares: 781,761; number of votes: 781,761; share in numbers of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 69.10%; share in all votes: 52.13%;

2) Aviva Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny Aviva Santander: number of shares: 94,000; number of votes: 94,000; share in numbers of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 8.31%; share in all votes: 6.27%.

3) Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny: number of shares: 82,300; number of votes: 82,300; share in numbers of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 7.27%; share in all votes: 5.49%;

4) MetLife Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny: number of shares: 70,000; number of votes: 70,000; share in numbers of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 6.19%; share in all votes: 4.67%.

As for the date of meeting the total number of votes was 1,499,755. And the number of votes held by the shareholders entitled to participate the OGMS on 27th June 2019 (under the registered shares) was 1,131,288.