WAWEL SA    WAWL   PLWAWEL00013

WAWEL SA

(WAWL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 06/26
634 PLN   +1.28%
09:40a13/2019 : List of Shareholders holding at least 5% at OGMS on 27th June 2019
PU
09:35a15/2019 : Appointing of the member of the Supervisory Board
PU
09:35a14/2019 : The resolution on dividend
PU
News 
Official Publications

13/2019: List of Shareholders holding at least 5% at OGMS on 27th June 2019

06/27/2019 | 09:40am EDT

The Management Board of Wawel S.A. announces the list of Shareholders holding at least 5% of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 27th June 2019:

1) Hosta International AG directly and by the related entity WIK Sp. z o.o.: number of shares: 781,761; number of votes: 781,761; share in numbers of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 69.10%; share in all votes: 52.13%;

2) Aviva Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny Aviva Santander: number of shares: 94,000; number of votes: 94,000; share in numbers of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 8.31%; share in all votes: 6.27%.

3) Nationale-Nederlanden Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny: number of shares: 82,300; number of votes: 82,300; share in numbers of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 7.27%; share in all votes: 5.49%;

4) MetLife Otwarty Fundusz Emerytalny: number of shares: 70,000; number of votes: 70,000; share in numbers of votes at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 6.19%; share in all votes: 4.67%.

As for the date of meeting the total number of votes was 1,499,755. And the number of votes held by the shareholders entitled to participate the OGMS on 27th June 2019 (under the registered shares) was 1,131,288.

Disclaimer

WAWEL SA published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 13:39:08 UTC
