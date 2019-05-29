9/2019: Dividend declaration - recommendation of the Issuer's Supervisory Board

The Management Board of Wawel S.A. informs that Supervisory Board of the Issuer, after reviewing the motion of the Issuer's Management Board and the recommendation of the Audit Committee, adopted a resolution No 2 by correspondence voting finished on 28thMay 2019. The resolution No 2 concerns submission to be recognized by the Wawel's General Meeting the intended use of the net profit for 2018 in the amount of 77 256 421.58 PLN with the division proposal as follows:

- For dividend: 37,493,875.00 PLN i.e. 25.00 PLN per one share,

- For supplementary capital: 39 762 546.58 PLN

The final decision concerning the profit division for the year 2018 will be taken by the General Meeting of the Issuer's Shareholders.