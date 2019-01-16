Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wayfair Inc. Investors (W)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Wayfair Inc. (“Wayfair” or the “Company”) (NYSE: W) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 1, 2018, Wayfair issued a press release announcing a net loss of $151.7 million ($1.69 per share) for the third quarter 2018, compared to a net loss of $76.4 million (or $0.88 per share) for the third quarter of 2017. The Company attributed the loss to a 43% increase in advertising expenses.

On this news, the price of Wayfair stock fell more than $14 per share, or approximately 13%, to close at $96.16 per share on November 1, 2018.

