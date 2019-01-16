Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wayfair Inc. Investors (W)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of Wayfair Inc. (“Wayfair” or the “Company”) (NYSE: W)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On November 1, 2018, Wayfair issued a press release announcing a net
loss of $151.7 million ($1.69 per share) for the third quarter 2018,
compared to a net loss of $76.4 million (or $0.88 per share) for the
third quarter of 2017. The Company attributed the loss to a 43% increase
in advertising expenses.
On this news, the price of Wayfair stock fell more than $14 per share,
or approximately 13%, to close at $96.16 per share on November 1, 2018.
