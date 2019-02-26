LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Wayfair Inc. To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Wayfair Inc. (“Wayfair” or the “Company”) (NYSE:W) of the
March 11, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal
securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
If you invested in Wayfair stock or options between August 2, 2018
and October 31, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click
here: www.faruqilaw.com/W.
There is no cost or obligation to you.
You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at
877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District
of Massachusetts on behalf of all those who purchased Wayfair common
stock between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018 (the “Class Period”).
The case, Goodstein v. Wayfair Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-10062 was
filed on January 10, 2019, and has been assigned to Judge Douglas P.
Woodlock.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements
and/or failing to disclose: (1) that Wayfair had been experiencing
significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had
significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) that
Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into its
third-quarter 2018 when its announced its second-quarter 2018 results on
August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending
for its third-quarter 2018; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements
about Wayfair’s business, operations and prospects were materially false
and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Specifically, on November 1, 2018, before the open of trading, Wayfair
issued a press release announcing its third-quarter 2018 financial
results, revealing that it had suffered massive net losses for the
quarter and predicting further losses in the fourth-quarter of 2018.
On this news, the Company’s stock price fell from $110.29 per share on
October 31, 2018 to $96.16 per share on November 1, 2018—a $14.13 or
12.81% drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding
Wayfair’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former
employees, shareholders and others.
Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).
Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect
to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your
particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential
manner.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006109/en/