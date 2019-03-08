Log in
MARCH 11 DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Wayfair Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Lawsuit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – W

0
03/08/2019 | 05:39pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm reminds purchasers of the securities of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) from August 2, 2018 through October 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 11, 2019 deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Wayfair investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Wayfair class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1489.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class act ion.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 11, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1489.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 105 M
EBIT 2019 -444 M
Net income 2019 -683 M
Debt 2019 271 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Capitalization 14 874 M
Chart WAYFAIR INC
Duration : Period :
Wayfair Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAYFAIR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 153 $
Spread / Average Target -6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niraj S. Shah Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven K. Conine Co-Chairman
James Savarese Chief Operating Officer
Michael D. Fleisher Chief Financial Officer
John Champlin Mulliken Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYFAIR INC81.25%14 874
AMAZON.COM8.25%798 671
ETSY INC41.35%8 040
QURATE RETAIL INC-11.94%7 486
ZOZO INC15.64%6 409
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.2.40%6 072
