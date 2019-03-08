MARCH 11 DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Wayfair Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Lawsuit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – W

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm reminds purchasers of
the securities of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) from August 2, 2018 through
October 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March
11, 2019 deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover
damages for Wayfair investors under the federal securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its
online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising
spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than
one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on
August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending
for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its
business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When
the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors
suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 11, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
