Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wayfair Inc.    W

WAYFAIR INC.

(W)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/28 04:06:41 pm
63.21 USD   -10.15%
02:48aOnline Furniture Retailer Stumbles -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Online Furniture Retailer Stumbles -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Sarah Nassauer and Charity L. Scott

In nearly two decades, online home-goods seller Wayfair Inc. has grown quickly by burning through profits.

Now the e-commerce company is trying to show investors it can moderate its losses as revenue growth slows and investor appetite for unprofitable companies dries up.

"Ultimately every company needs to be self-financing," co-founder and Chief Executive Niraj Shah wrote in an email to staff earlier this month, explaining his decision to cut about 550 jobs after hiring thousands of people in recent years.

On Friday Wayfair said it lost $330 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, more than twice as much as it lost a year earlier. Quarterly sales rose 26% from a year before, but operating expenses jumped 44%. The company's annual net loss nearly doubled to $985 million.

Mr. Shah promised to moderate costs across the company in 2020, specifically calling out advertising spending on Wayfair's fourth-quarter earnings call. "We want to re-emphasize across Wayfair that scarcity is an asset, and this applies to marketing as well," he said. Executives said it would take until 2021 for the company's U.S. business to generate consistent operating earnings.

Wayfair isn't like traditional furniture chains such as West Elm or IKEA, which stock stores and warehouses with curated inventory. It sells sofas and tables much like Amazon sells books and toys. It has filled its website with millions of listings and promises free shipping on much of it.

It spends heavily on marketing to attract web shoppers. It keeps minimal inventory and often ships directly from suppliers. That has quickly created a company with more than $9 billion in annual sales but also with losses every year since it went public in 2014.

It was a formula that investors mostly embraced until recently. The Boston company's stock tumbled in October after it reported a steep quarterly loss, and the shares have lost more than 50% of their value over the past 12 months. The stock fell 18% Friday morning, amid a broader market selloff.

After years of pushing growth, top executives began to prioritize profitability in presentations to managers late last year, according to former employees. In one December meeting, Mr. Shah showed how hiring was growing faster than revenue, said one of these people. In past group meetings Mr. Shah primarily spoke about "compounding growth," said this person. A spokeswoman declined to comment on the meetings.

"Since we founded the company in 2002 we have always had periods where we invested very heavily in the business and periods where we have worked to drive greater efficiency," Mr. Shah wrote in his memo earlier this month. "On reflection, this last period of investment went on too long."

Both startups and public companies have found investors cooling on companies that don't generate profits since office-rental giant WeWork's IPO plans unraveled last year. Mattress seller Casper Sleep Inc. recently had to slash its valuation to go public and its shares are now trading below the IPO price.

Wayfair's strategy to gain dominance in the online furnishings category has been to deliver large, bulky items better than its competitors through supply-chain investments, said Brian Nagel, an analyst at Oppenheimer & Co.

The retailer is following a similar playbook to Amazon.com Inc. and has taken advantage of cheap capital to "lose money and build a competitive moat around the business that will help support the business long term," Mr. Nagel said.

But it is difficult for traditional and online furniture chains to generate profits amid stiff pricing competition and the high costs of shipping bulky furniture. Homegoods chain Pier 1 Imports Inc., which was slow to embrace online sales, filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month. In January, Walmart Inc. laid off most of the headquarters staff at Hayneedle, an online furniture seller it acquired in 2016, as it works to make its U.S. e-commerce business more profitable.

Wayfair spent $311 million on advertising in the fourth quarter, amounting to about $28 per order. Even excluding all its advertising costs, the company barely broke even in the holiday period, analysts said.

Executives said growth would slow in the current quarter as they pull back on advertising. They predicted revenue rising between 15% to 17% year over year, which would make it the slowest quarterly rate since the company went public.

Some analysts remain unconvinced that Wayfair can wean itself from spending. "Revenue growth seems more intertwined with ad spend, promotions and ongoing investments than the market appreciates," Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman said in a note this week, downgrading the company to the equivalent of a sell rating.

"The market is less tolerant of unprofitable online retailers."

Despite the desire of some investors to see Wayfair focus on profits, the company's leadership can't afford to become complacent about competition, with both Amazon and Walmart poised to become more aggressive in the home category, said Colin Sebastian, an analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co.

"There's just a window of opportunity for them," he said. "So why would they try to harvest profits when there's a lot more at stake over the very long term?"

Write to Sarah Nassauer at sarah.nassauer@wsj.com and Charity L. Scott at Charity.Scott@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.03% 1883.75 Delayed Quote.1.94%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.84% 45.03 Delayed Quote.-11.17%
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. -2.43% 23.73 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
PIER 1 IMPORTS, INC. -36.99% 0.23 Delayed Quote.-96.41%
WALMART INC. -2.46% 107.68 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
WAYFAIR INC. -10.15% 63.21 Delayed Quote.-30.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WAYFAIR INC.
02:48aOnline Furniture Retailer Stumbles -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/28Citron's Andrew Left closes Wayfair short bet after long wait
RE
02/28WAYFAIR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/28WAYFAIR : Copied Amazon to Grow Fast. Now, It Searches for Profits --2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 747 M
EBIT 2020 -809 M
Net income 2020 -1 141 M
Debt 2020 1 758 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,21x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 5 916 M
Chart WAYFAIR INC.
Duration : Period :
Wayfair Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAYFAIR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 91,70  $
Last Close Price 63,21  $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niraj S. Shah Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven K. Conine Co-Chairman
Thomas Netzer Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael D. Fleisher Chief Financial Officer
James R. Miller Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYFAIR INC.-30.05%5 916
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.94%938 024
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL1.37%7 333
ETSY, INC.30.50%6 832
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-1.56%5 557
ZOZO, INC.-0.70%4 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group