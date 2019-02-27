Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Wayfair Inc. and March 11 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wayfair Inc. (“Wayfair” or the “Company”) (NYSE:W) and other defendants, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Wayfair common stock between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, you are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (844) 818-6982 for more information.

The lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Wayfair’s business and prospects, including that Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to increase sales. As a result, the price of Wayfair stock was artificially inflated. In addition, during that time, certain of Wayfair’s senior executives and directors sold more than $87.75 million of their personally held shares.

On November 1, 2018, pre-market, Wayfair issued a press release announcing its third quarter 2018 financial results. The Company reported a large $151.7 million GAAP net loss for the quarter, or $(1.69) per share, compared with a GAAP loss of $76.4 million, or $(0.88) per share, for the third quarter of 2017. Advertising expenses had skyrocketed to more than $202.5 million, an increase of 43%.

On this news, the price of Wayfair stock dropped nearly 13% to close at $96.16 per share on November 1, 2018.

If you purchased Wayfair stock between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com. The lead plaintiff deadline is March 11, 2019.

