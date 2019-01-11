Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wayfair Inc    W

WAYFAIR INC (W)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 07:24pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Wayfair Inc. (“Wayfair” or “the Company”) (NYSE: W) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 11, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Wayfair suffered from diminishing demand for its online products and compensated by increased advertisers to drive sales. The Company was about one-third of the way through the third quarter of 2018 when it announced its second-quarter results, and by that time had already dramatically increased its advertising spending for the quarter. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Wayfair, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAYFAIR INC
07:24pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wa..
BU
04:51pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wayfair Inc...
PR
11:12aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wa..
BU
01/10ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Wayfair Inc.
BU
01/09Bed Bath & Beyond forecasts 2019 profit ahead of estimates, shares jump
RE
01/05WAYFAIR INC : COO James Savarese Sells 4,434 Shares
AQ
2018WAYFAIR INC : (W) COO Sells 4,434 Shares of Stock
AQ
2018WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : European retail storm casts a shadow over U.S. holi..
RE
2018WAYFAIR INC : CEO Sells $371,000.00 in Stock
AQ
2018WAYFAIR : David Klasing Announced as Featured Presenter at the 21st Annual San D..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 730 M
EBIT 2018 -354 M
Net income 2018 -516 M
Finance 2018 182 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,31x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 8 965 M
Chart WAYFAIR INC
Duration : Period :
Wayfair Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAYFAIR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niraj S. Shah Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven K. Conine Co-Chairman
James Savarese Chief Operating Officer
Michael D. Fleisher Chief Financial Officer
John Champlin Mulliken Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYFAIR INC10.16%8 883
AMAZON.COM10.48%811 404
QURATE RETAIL INC6.92%9 313
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-4.07%6 610
ZOZO INC7.39%6 380
ETSY INC7.93%6 357
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.