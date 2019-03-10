WAYFAIR 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. - W

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wayfair Inc.
(NYSE: W). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s
Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018. This action
is pending in the United States District Court for the District of
Massachusetts.
About the Lawsuit
On November 1, 2018, the Company disclosed shocking financial results
for Q3 2018 including a staggering GAAP net loss of $151.7 million
(compared to loss of $76.4 million in Q3 2017), and a 43% increase in
advertising expenses of more than $202.5 million. On this news, the
price of Wayfair’s shares plummeted more than $14 per share.
The case is Goodstein v. Wayfair Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-10062.
