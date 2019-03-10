Log in
WAYFAIR 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. - W

0
03/10/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Get Help

Wayfair investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-wayfair-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On November 1, 2018, the Company disclosed shocking financial results for Q3 2018 including a staggering GAAP net loss of $151.7 million (compared to loss of $76.4 million in Q3 2017), and a 43% increase in advertising expenses of more than $202.5 million. On this news, the price of Wayfair’s shares plummeted more than $14 per share.

The case is Goodstein v. Wayfair Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-10062.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
