WAYFAIR 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Wayfair Inc. - W

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until March 11, 2019 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W). Investor losses must relate to purchases
of the Company’s Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31,
2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
District of Massachusetts.
About the Lawsuit
On November 1, 2018, the Company disclosed shocking financial results
for Q3 2018 including a staggering GAAP net loss of $151.7 million
(compared to loss of $76.4 million in Q3 2017), and a 43% increase in
advertising expenses of more than $202.5 million.
On this news, the price of Wayfair’s shares plummeted more than $14 per
share.
The case is Goodstein v. Wayfair Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-10062.
