Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wayfair Inc    W

WAYFAIR INC (W)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WAYFAIR CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. - W

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), if they purchased the Company's Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Get Help

Wayfair investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-wayfair-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On November 1, 2018, pre-market, the Company disclosed shocking financial results for Q3 2018 including a staggering GAAP net loss of $151.7 million (compared to loss of $76.4 million in Q3 2017), and a 43% increase in advertising expenses of more than $202.5 million.

On this news, the price of Wayfair's shares plummeted more than $14 per share, or nearly 13%, to close at $96.16 per share on November 1, 2018.

The case is Goodstein v. Wayfair Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-10062.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wayfair-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-wayfair-inc---w-300792535.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAYFAIR INC
10:51pWAYFAIR CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Le..
PR
02/06SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
BU
02/01WAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
02/01Schubert Law Firm Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wayfair Inc. Investors
PR
02/01WAYFAIR : Launches TV Campaign in Germany, Partners with Barbara Schöneberger as..
BU
01/31WAYFAIR INVESTOR NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
PR
01/30WAYFAIR Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedi..
PR
01/28WAYFAIR : Thinking about buying stock in Caterpillar Inc., Cleveland-Cliffs, Nok..
PR
01/24WAYFAIR : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
01/23WAYFAIR : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the C..
BU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.