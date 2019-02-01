Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wayfair Inc    W

WAYFAIR INC (W)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. - W

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), if they purchased the Company’s Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Wayfair and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-w/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 11, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Wayfair and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 1, 2018, pre-market, the Company disclosed shocking financial results for Q3 2018 including a staggering GAAP net loss of $151.7 million (compared to loss of $76.4 million in Q3 2017), and a 43% increase in advertising expenses of more than $202.5 million.

On this news, the price of Wayfair’s shares plummeted more than $14 per share, or nearly 13%, to close at $96.16 per share on November 1, 2018.

The case is Goodstein v. Wayfair Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-10062.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAYFAIR INC
10:51pWAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
08:01aSchubert Law Firm Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wayfair Inc. Investors
PR
07:31aWAYFAIR : Launches TV Campaign in Germany, Partners with Barbara Schöneberger as..
BU
01/31WAYFAIR INVESTOR NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Ac..
PR
01/30WAYFAIR Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedi..
PR
01/28WAYFAIR : Thinking about buying stock in Caterpillar Inc., Cleveland-Cliffs, Nok..
PR
01/24WAYFAIR : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
01/23WAYFAIR : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the C..
BU
01/18WAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
PR
01/18DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 731 M
EBIT 2018 -354 M
Net income 2018 -517 M
Finance 2018 251 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 9 889 M
Chart WAYFAIR INC
Duration : Period :
Wayfair Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAYFAIR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niraj S. Shah Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven K. Conine Co-Chairman
James Savarese Chief Operating Officer
Michael D. Fleisher Chief Financial Officer
John Champlin Mulliken Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYFAIR INC21.51%9 889
AMAZON.COM11.22%840 405
QURATE RETAIL INC11.42%9 788
ETSY INC14.88%6 583
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL18.18%6 280
ZOZO INC5.77%6 267
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.