Wayfair : Introducing Wayfair Spaces, the First-Ever Interior Design and Room Planning App on Magic Leap One

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced the launch of Wayfair Spaces, an interior design and room planning app that invites consumers to explore professionally designed rooms and visualize products in their homes at scale through mixed reality. Available on Magic Leap One, Creator Edition, Wayfair Spaces is powered by Magic Leap’s spatial computing platform and will be unveiled on the keynote stage at Magic Leap’s first conference for creators and developers. Availability of Wayfair Spaces follows the launch of Wayfair’s commerce experience on the Helio web browser earlier this year.

“At Wayfair, we know that visual inspiration and discovery are key to creating the best possible shopping experience for home. That’s why we’ve always taken the lead in setting industry standards in 3D modeling and visualization, and in building innovative applications that will transform the way people shop for their homes,” said Steve Conine, co-chairman and co-founder, Wayfair. “Alongside Magic Leap, we’re excited to be on the forefront of one of the most visionary explorations of what’s possible in retail, as mixed reality and spatial computing influence the future of the customer experience.”

Wayfair Spaces is a design experience that presents a palette of three-dimensional rooms professionally curated by Wayfair’s own 3D artists and stylists, from contemporary living rooms and coastal kitchens to industrial office spaces. From a bird’s-eye view, consumers can browse these curated spaces for inspiration, and then drag individual furniture items into their real space, where they transform into true-to-scale products and anchor to their physical room. Consumers can also easily pull up product information and reviews.

“Our app on Magic Leap offers a new level of interior design inspiration through a totally immersive design process, letting consumers play with, and visualize a multitude of design options with ease – and all within their own space,” noted Shrenik Sadalgi, head of Next Gen Experiences, Wayfair. “Whether designing in Wayfair Spaces or exploring Wayfair products in the Helio web browser, we’re giving Magic Leap users multiple ways to explore products for the home and have fun designing spaces they’ll love through intuitive and delightful mixed-reality interactions.”

Wayfair Spaces is available in the Magic Leap app store, ML World. Additionally, shoppers can find the Wayfair web experience by visiting next.wayfair.com in the Helio browser. For L.E.A.P. attendees, Wayfair Spaces will be available for demo in the Demo Annex. To learn more about the Wayfair experience for the Helio browser, join the LuminOS: Mixed Reality and the Web, presented during the Technical portion of the Creator Tracks sessions at L.E.A.P.

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 10 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

Wayfair generated $5.7 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 9,700 people.

