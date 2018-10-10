Wayfair : Introducing Wayfair Spaces, the First-Ever Interior Design and Room Planning App on Magic Leap One

Wayfair
Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the
home, today announced the launch of Wayfair Spaces, an interior design
and room planning app that invites consumers to explore professionally
designed rooms and visualize products in their homes at scale through
mixed reality. Available on Magic Leap One, Creator Edition, Wayfair
Spaces is powered by Magic Leap’s spatial computing platform and will be
unveiled on the keynote stage at Magic Leap’s first conference for
creators and developers. Availability of Wayfair Spaces follows the
launch of Wayfair’s commerce
experience on the Helio web browser earlier this year.
“At Wayfair, we know that visual inspiration and discovery are key to
creating the best possible shopping experience for home. That’s why
we’ve always taken the lead in setting industry standards in 3D modeling
and visualization, and in building innovative applications that will
transform the way people shop for their homes,” said Steve Conine,
co-chairman and co-founder, Wayfair. “Alongside Magic Leap, we’re
excited to be on the forefront of one of the most visionary explorations
of what’s possible in retail, as mixed reality and spatial computing
influence the future of the customer experience.”
Wayfair Spaces is a design experience that presents a palette of
three-dimensional rooms professionally curated by Wayfair’s own 3D
artists and stylists, from contemporary living rooms and coastal
kitchens to industrial office spaces. From a bird’s-eye view, consumers
can browse these curated spaces for inspiration, and then drag
individual furniture items into their real space, where they transform
into true-to-scale products and anchor to their physical room. Consumers
can also easily pull up product information and reviews.
“Our app on Magic Leap offers a new level of interior design inspiration
through a totally immersive design process, letting consumers play with,
and visualize a multitude of design options with ease – and all within
their own space,” noted Shrenik Sadalgi, head of Next Gen Experiences,
Wayfair. “Whether designing in Wayfair Spaces or exploring Wayfair
products in the Helio web browser, we’re giving Magic Leap users
multiple ways to explore products for the home and have fun designing
spaces they’ll love through intuitive and delightful mixed-reality
interactions.”
Wayfair Spaces is available in the Magic Leap app store, ML World.
Additionally, shoppers can find the Wayfair web experience by visiting
next.wayfair.com in the Helio browser. For L.E.A.P. attendees, Wayfair
Spaces will be available for demo in the Demo Annex. To learn more about
the Wayfair experience for the Helio browser, join the LuminOS: Mixed
Reality and the Web, presented during the Technical portion of the
Creator Tracks sessions at L.E.A.P.
For a demo and image of Wayfair Spaces, visit http://bit.ly/WayfairSpaces.
About Wayfair
Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through
technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to
quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more
than 10 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement,
housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of
the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes -
from product discovery to final delivery.
The Wayfair family of sites includes:
-
Wayfair - Everything home for every budget
-
Joss & Main - Affordable discoveries for gorgeous living
-
AllModern - Unbelievable prices on everything modern
-
Birch Lane - Home of classic designs and fresh finds
-
Perigold - The widest-ever selection of premium home
Wayfair generated $5.7 billion in net revenue for the twelve months
ended June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with
operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more
than 9,700 people.
