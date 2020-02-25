Wayfair : Professional Launches 5th Annual Tastemaker Awards to Recognize Exceptional Commercial and Residential Design

Log in
WAYFAIR INC. (W)

02/25/2020 | 07:31am EST

Industry-Leading Judges and New Contest Categories are Introduced Including “Most Dramatic Renovation”

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, announced today that its business program, Wayfair Professional, is calling for submissions to the 5th annual Tastemaker Awards, celebrating excellence and innovation in commercial and residential design. This year’s line-up of judges include leading interior design writers and editors, Katy Olson from Architectural Digest’s AD PRO and Hadley Keller, from House Beautiful; joined by expert craftsman and Emmy-winning TV host Chip Wade, as well as Ariela Kiradjian, COO of Boutique and Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA) and co-founder of hotel discovery hub, StayBoutique.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005221/en/

Wayfair Professional Launches 5th Annual Tastemaker Awards with Industry-Leading Judges and New Categories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Wayfair Professional Launches 5th Annual Tastemaker Awards with Industry-Leading Judges and New Categories. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled to launch the 2020 Wayfair Professional Tastemaker Awards with a group of esteemed judges who are leaders in their respective fields,” said Margaret Lawrence, vice president of Wayfair Professional. “Thoughtful, innovative spaces with impactful details will catch the judges’ attention and be rewarded with the top design prize in each of the five categories. Every year, we look forward to seeing what this talented community has been hard at work creating for their clients.”

Since the inception of the Tastemaker Awards in 2015, tens of thousands of impressive entries have been submitted for consideration, but only 21 designers and design firms have been named winners, representing the very best in design and ingenuity.

The 2020 Tastemaker Awards will celebrate the year’s most exceptional designs with the following award categories:

  • Most Dramatic Renovation: Best before & after renovation
  • Best Residential Design: Best kitchen, outdoor patio, living room, bedroom, bathroom or any other residential room
  • Best Commercial Office Design: Best conventional office space, collaboration space, co-working space, cafeteria or any other office space
  • Best Hotel Design: Best lobby, suite, hotel room, pool terrace or other hotel space
  • Best Restaurant or Bar Design: Best dining room, bar, patio, lounge or other dining space

“Over the last year, we've been focused on providing our industry professionals with all of the renovation materials they need to create magnificent spaces,” continued Lawrence. “We're excited to see what the new renovation category yields and how our members have been transforming rooms through renovation in partnership with Wayfair Professional.”

To enter, members can upload images of their best-designed spaces to their Instagram feed, tag and follow @WayfairProfessional, and write a brief description with both #WFPtastemakers and #WayfairProStyle included in the photo caption. The contest is only open to members of Wayfair Professional, which is free for businesses to join and provides members with dedicated account management among other trade benefits.

One winner will be selected per category and awarded the following prizes: $1,000 to shop across Wayfair and its family of brands, promotion of their winning design on Wayfair Professional’s social media channels, and inclusion in the Tastemaker Award winners’ press release. The call for submissions opens today and runs through March 15th, 2020 at 11:59PM EST.

To learn more about the Wayfair Professional Tastemaker Awards, go to: Wayfair.com/Tastemaker_Awards. To sign up for a business account and learn more about Wayfair Professional, visit WayfairProfessional.com.

About Wayfair Professional
Wayfair Professional believes in helping business make good spaces great. Delivering optimum value and convenience through personalized tools and services, the Wayfair Professional program provides business customers a broad range of membership privileges to help build the perfect spaces – no matter the size or industry. The program offers members an expansive selection of products and exclusive savings across thousands of top brands as well as customizable shipping, easy invoicing, dedicated service and more. To enjoy this specialized business shopping experience across Wayfair’s family of retail brands including AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main and Perigold, visit www.wayfairprofessional.com.

About Wayfair
Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 14 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes – from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

  • Wayfair - Everything home for every budget.
  • Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.
  • AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.
  • Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.
  • Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $8.6 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 16,000 people.


© Business Wire 2020
