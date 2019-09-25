Wayfair : Professional Launches Turn-key Solution for Business Customers to Furnish Spaces

All-Set Rooms Offers Fully Furnished, Expertly Designed Rooms for Purchase by Contractors, Property Managers, and Short-Term Rental Operators, Cutting Lead Times and Costs on Projects

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, announced that customers of its business program, Wayfair Professional, can instantly purchase complete furnishings and fixtures for pre-designed rooms in just a few clicks. All-Set Rooms are expertly curated, fully-furnished spaces, including everything from the largest item to the smallest detail, that make shopping for businesses simpler, faster, and more convenient. With complete, curated looks, All-Set Rooms is an instant design solution customized to the needs of specific spaces and industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005251/en/

All-Set Rooms Offers Fully Furnished, Expertly Designed Rooms (Photo: Business Wire)

Darci Angarano, regional property manager at Pinnacle, a leader in multifamily real estate management, said, "When furnishing different spaces across a number of properties, it is really important to have flexibility in the design, so I was thrilled with the depth of selection and styles offered by All Set Rooms. We not only saved time on product selection and coordination, but also on shipping and installation, working closely with our Wayfair Professional team."

Each pre-designed space in All-Set Rooms is built to suit the needs of the industry it services, with an emphasis on cohesive design and quick-ship products with high customer reviews. Members can explore packages by space type, style, and more.

Property Managers can furnish a range of spaces, from model units and mini models to dog parks and unit turn kits. They can stage a unit to sell or upgrade appliances and fixtures between tenants.

Contractors can shop pre-designed bathrooms, built with plumbing, hardware, lighting, vanities, and more. When a project is complete and ready to sell, contractors can use room-staging packages across every space in the home.

Short Term Rental Owners can select from thoughtfully designed bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and more, maximized with highly functional products such as sleeper sofas, alarm clocks with USB ports, and smart locks, to suit a variety of renters’ needs.

“We are excited to launch All-Set Rooms for our Wayfair Professional members,” said Margaret Lawrence, vice president of Wayfair Professional. “All-Set Rooms dramatically speeds up the selection and ordering process while eliminating the worry of whether a room has a cohesive look. It allows businesses to focus on what they do best: running their business and serving their customers.”

While All-Set Rooms was purpose-built with these industries in mind, the feature is available to all Wayfair Professional members as part of the program’s formal launch in late August 2019. Members can select a room package on site as they would any other product and checkout from cart or call their Account Manager to place their order, get a quote, or arrange for special delivery.

Each room package in All-Set Rooms can be ordered in a matter of minutes and shipped directly to a member’s desired address. Wayfair Professional members can shop All-Set Rooms now and non-members can sign up for a free at www.wayfairprofessional.com.

About Wayfair Professional

Wayfair Professional believes in helping business make good spaces great. Delivering optimum value and convenience through personalized tools and services, the Wayfair Professional program provides business customers a broad range of membership privileges to help build the perfect spaces – no matter the size or industry. The program offers members an expansive selection of products and exclusive savings across thousands of top brands as well as customizable shipping, easy invoicing, dedicated service and more. To enjoy this specialized business shopping experience across Wayfair’s family of retail brands including AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main and Perigold, visit www.wayfairprofessional.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 14 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair - Everything home for every budget.

Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.

AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.

Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.

Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $8 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 14,500 people.

