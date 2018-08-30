Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wayfair Inc    W

WAYFAIR INC (W)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wayfair : to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Steve Conine, co-founder and co-chairman, will present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference. The presentation will take place at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City on Thursday, September 6 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be available via webcast on Wayfair's investor relations website at investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 10 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

  • Wayfair - Everything home for every budget
  • Joss & Main - Affordable discoveries for gorgeous living
  • AllModern - Unbelievable prices on everything modern
  • Birch Lane - Home of classic designs and fresh finds
  • Perigold - The widest-ever selection of premium home

Wayfair generated $5.7 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 9,700 people.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAYFAIR INC
01:36pWAYFAIR : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Confe..
BU
01:31pWAYFAIR : to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
BU
08/26WAYFAIR : Sales taxes, local businesses and the Constitution
AQ
08/15WAYFAIR : Launches All New Design Services to Help Customers Style Their Homes
BU
08/13TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Wayfair and Etsy
AC
08/10WAYFAIR : South Dakota Supreme Court Issues Order in Wayfair Case
AQ
08/08WAYFAIR : Launches First-Ever Mixed Reality Commerce Experience with Magic Leap
BU
08/08WAYFAIR : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference
BU
08/03WAYFAIR : Online furniture seller Wayfair to open a store
AQ
08/03WAYFAIR INC (NYSE : W) reported earnings of ($0.77) per share missing Walls Stre..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28WAYFAIR : Citron Is Listening To The Smartest Guys In The Room. First Stop Back .. 
08/21 
08/17AVALARA : Simply Too Expensive 
08/13WAYFAIR : Wayward Expenses 
08/10WAYFAIR : The Negative Financial Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 650 M
EBIT 2018 -307 M
Net income 2018 -457 M
Finance 2018 217 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,73x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 11 715 M
Chart WAYFAIR INC
Duration : Period :
Wayfair Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAYFAIR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 121 $
Spread / Average Target -8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niraj S. Shah Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven K. Conine Co-Chairman
James Savarese Chief Operating Officer
Michael D. Fleisher Chief Financial Officer
John Champlin Mulliken Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYFAIR INC64.20%11 715
AMAZON.COM70.86%942 716
START TODAY CO.,LTD.6.87%10 422
QURATE RETAIL INC-17.08%9 509
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.66.85%6 775
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL26.54%2 867
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.