Wayfair : to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the
world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that
Steve Conine, co-founder and co-chairman, will present at the Citi 2018
Global Technology Conference. The presentation will take place at the
New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City on Thursday, September 6
at 10:15 a.m. ET.
The presentation will be available via webcast on Wayfair's investor
relations website at investor.wayfair.com.
About Wayfair
Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through
technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to
quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more
than 10 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement,
housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of
the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes -
from product discovery to final delivery.
The Wayfair family of sites includes:
-
Wayfair - Everything home for every budget
-
Joss & Main - Affordable discoveries for gorgeous living
-
AllModern - Unbelievable prices on everything modern
-
Birch Lane - Home of classic designs and fresh finds
-
Perigold - The widest-ever selection of premium home
Wayfair generated $5.7 billion in net revenue for the twelve months
ended June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with
operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more
than 9,700 people.
