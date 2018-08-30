Wayfair : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, will present at the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. The presentation will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

The presentation will be available via webcast on Wayfair's investor relations website at investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 10 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair - Everything home for every budget

Joss & Main - Affordable discoveries for gorgeous living

AllModern - Unbelievable prices on everything modern

Birch Lane - Home of classic designs and fresh finds

Perigold - The widest-ever selection of premium home

Wayfair generated $5.7 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 9,700 people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005041/en/