Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wayfair Inc.    W

WAYFAIR INC.

(W)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wayfair : to Present at the 2020 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:31pm EST

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, will present at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. ET at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

The fireside chat will be available via a live webcast on Wayfair's investor relations website at investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 14 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

  • Wayfair - Everything home for every budget.
  • Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.
  • AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.
  • Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.
  • Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $8.6 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 16,000 people.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WAYFAIR INC.
04:31pWAYFAIR : to Present at the 2020 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference
BU
09:15aWAYFAIR INC. : annual earnings release
07:31aWAYFAIR : Professional Launches 5th Annual Tastemaker Awards to Recognize Except..
BU
02/19WAYFAIR : Partners with Kelly Clarkson to Inspire Shoppers to Create Homes They ..
BU
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/13Consumer Cos Down as Coronavirus Fears Resurface -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/13WAYFAIR : Online furniture seller Wayfair cuts 550 jobs, 3% of workers
AQ
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 124 M
EBIT 2019 -683 M
Net income 2019 -969 M
Debt 2019 609 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,18x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,29x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 7 035 M
Chart WAYFAIR INC.
Duration : Period :
Wayfair Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WAYFAIR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 103,20  $
Last Close Price 75,54  $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niraj S. Shah Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven K. Conine Co-Chairman
Thomas Netzer Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael D. Fleisher Chief Financial Officer
James R. Miller Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYFAIR INC.-16.41%7 035
AMAZON.COM, INC.8.74%1 000 246
B2W COMPANHIA DIGITAL16.83%8 676
ETSY, INC.15.87%6 082
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-0.26%5 927
ZOZO, INC.-1.23%4 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group