Wayfair : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Steve Conine, co-founder and co-chairman, and Michael Fleisher, chief financial officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The fireside chat will be available via a live webcast on Wayfair's investor relations website at investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 14 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair - Everything home for every budget.

Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.

AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.

Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.

Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $7.3 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2019. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 13,300 people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005226/en/