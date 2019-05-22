Log in
Wayfair : to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference

05/22/2019

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Steve Conine, co-founder and co-chairman, and Michael Fleisher, chief financial officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The fireside chat will be available via a live webcast on Wayfair's investor relations website at investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 14 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

  • Wayfair - Everything home for every budget.
  • Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.
  • AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.
  • Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.
  • Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $7.3 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2019. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 13,300 people.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 205 M
EBIT 2019 -523 M
Net income 2019 -742 M
Debt 2019 368 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 13 997 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 159 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niraj S. Shah Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven K. Conine Co-Chairman
James Savarese Chief Operating Officer
Michael D. Fleisher Chief Financial Officer
John Champlin Mulliken Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYFAIR INC69.05%13 997
AMAZON.COM23.77%915 230
ETSY INC37.08%7 586
QURATE RETAIL INC-29.00%5 798
ZOZO INC-8.50%5 269
MONOTARO CO.,LTD.-15.06%5 025
