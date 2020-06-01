Log in
Wayfair : to Present at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

06/01/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, and Steve Conine, co-founder and co-chairman, will present at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on June 16.

The fireside chat in which Wayfair will participate will be available via webcast on Wayfair's investor relations website at investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 18 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

  • Wayfair - All things home, all in one place.
  • Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.
  • AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.
  • Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.
  • Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $9.5 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 15,900 people.


© Business Wire 2020
