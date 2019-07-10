Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wayside Technology Group, Inc.    WSTG

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.

(WSTG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wayside Technology : Announces Appointment of Andrew Bryant to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Announces Appointment of

Andrew Bryant to Board of Directors

EATONTOWN, NJ, July 10, 2019 - Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Andrew Bryant to the Board of Directors effective July 9, 2019.

Mr. Bryant has extensive executive-level experience in the technology distribution industry, focusing on value-added distribution of electronic components and computer products globally. From April 2008 to May 2016, Mr. Bryant held executive management positions with Arrow Electronics, Inc., a publicly traded global provider of products, services, and solutions to users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions, that included serving as Chief Operating Officer from May 2014 to May 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Bryant served in a series of executive-level sales, marketing and operational roles with Avnet, Inc. Mr. Bryant is currently a member of the Board of Directors for ENAVATE Holdings, LLC.

"Andy brings a wealth of executive leadership experience with Fortune 500 companies in the technology distribution industry that will provide valuable perspective and make him a welcome addition to our board. He has a proven record of success in operating complex distribution models, driving profitable organic growth and managing acquisition integration. As we continue to drive our business forward, we look forward to having Andy's added insight and perspective on our board," said Jeffrey Geygan, Chairman of the Board.

"I am excited about the opportunity to join the board and work with the Wayside team to build on the success of the organization," said Mr. Bryant.

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions to technology vendors, resellers and system integrators since 1982. Wayside operates Lifeboat Distribution, a value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. The Company also offers specialty solutions to end user customers through its TechXtend business.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our current expectations about the Company's future results and financial condition, revenues, employee reductions, margins, expenses and earnings and are indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "we believe" and similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include, among others: the loss of key personnel, or other changes in our executive and senior management team or to our operating structure, and our ability to effectively transfer knowledge during periods of transition; our ability to successfully implement our long-term growth strategy, the continued acceptance of the Company's distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general and other factors. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Vesey, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

  1. 389-0932michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com

Disclaimer

Wayside Technology Group Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 21:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP,
05:13pWAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Othe..
AQ
05:08pWAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : Announces Appointment of Andrew Bryant to Board of Director..
PU
04:51pWayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Andrew Bryant to Boa..
GL
07/03Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces Promotion of Dale Foster to the Role..
GL
07/01WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
06/07WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
06/03WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : Announces Appointment of John McCarthy to Board of Director..
PU
06/03WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Othe..
AQ
06/03Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of John McCarthy to Boar..
GL
05/31WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Othe..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 51,7 M
Chart WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 11,5  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve DeWindt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey R. Geygan Chairman
Vito Legrottaglie Chief Information Officer & VP-Operations
Michael Vesey Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael Faith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.14.50%51
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC4.56%40 368
HP INC1.37%31 873
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE12.57%20 315
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC19.31%13 081
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED10.82%9 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About