Wayside Technology : Announces Appointment of Andrew Bryant to Board of Directors

Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Announces Appointment of

Andrew Bryant to Board of Directors

EATONTOWN, NJ, July 10, 2019 - Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Andrew Bryant to the Board of Directors effective July 9, 2019.

Mr. Bryant has extensive executive-level experience in the technology distribution industry, focusing on value-added distribution of electronic components and computer products globally. From April 2008 to May 2016, Mr. Bryant held executive management positions with Arrow Electronics, Inc., a publicly traded global provider of products, services, and solutions to users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions, that included serving as Chief Operating Officer from May 2014 to May 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Bryant served in a series of executive-level sales, marketing and operational roles with Avnet, Inc. Mr. Bryant is currently a member of the Board of Directors for ENAVATE Holdings, LLC.

"Andy brings a wealth of executive leadership experience with Fortune 500 companies in the technology distribution industry that will provide valuable perspective and make him a welcome addition to our board. He has a proven record of success in operating complex distribution models, driving profitable organic growth and managing acquisition integration. As we continue to drive our business forward, we look forward to having Andy's added insight and perspective on our board," said Jeffrey Geygan, Chairman of the Board.

"I am excited about the opportunity to join the board and work with the Wayside team to build on the success of the organization," said Mr. Bryant.

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions to technology vendors, resellers and system integrators since 1982. Wayside operates Lifeboat Distribution, a value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. The Company also offers specialty solutions to end user customers through its TechXtend business.