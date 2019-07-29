Log in
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019

07/29/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) will issue a press release reporting its second quarter 2019 earnings on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at approximately 5:00 p.m. EDT.

On Thursday August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EDT, management will review these results during a conference call.  The dial-in telephone number is (844) 683-0552 and the pass code is "WSTG."  This conference call will be webcast by West and can be accessed at Wayside Technology’s Web site at www.waysidetechnology.com/site/content/webcasts.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions to technology vendors, resellers and system integrators since 1982. Wayside operates Lifeboat Distribution, a value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. The Company also offers specialty solutions to customers through its TechXtend business.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

The statements in this release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, and contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:
Michael Vesey
Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Wayside Technology Group, Inc.
(732) 389-0932
michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
