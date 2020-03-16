Wayside Technology Group Nominates Carol DiBattiste for Election to Its Board of Directors

Seasoned Data Analytics Executive Nominated for Election to the Board as Wayside Enters Next Stages of Growth

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions, has nominated Carol DiBattiste for election to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



DiBattiste has more than two decades of executive experience in IT and advanced data analytics. She is currently the chief legal and compliance officer and corporate secretary at comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), a media measurement company providing marketing data and analytics to enterprises. At comScore, Inc., DiBattiste leads key initiatives regarding legal, process and cybersecurity improvements as part of the company’s transformation strategy. Previously, DiBattiste held senior executive roles at multiple public companies, including Education Management Corporation (OTC:EDMCQ); Geeknet, Inc., which was acquired by GameStop Corp.; and Reed Elsevier, Inc., the parent company of Lexis Nexis, and ChoicePoint Inc., which was acquired by RELX PLC.

“Carol will bring a significant amount of business strategy, corporate governance and cyber security expertise to the Board,” said Jeff Geygan, Wayside’s Chairman of the Board. “She has a proven track record of driving growth-oriented strategic plans for public companies. We believe she will be an invaluable asset to our Board as we execute on the next stages of generating sustainable, profitable growth through our Lifeboat Distribution business.”

In addition to her public company experience, DiBattiste also had a distinguished and highly decorated military and public service career. In 1999, she was appointed by the President of the United States as the Under Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, becoming the first female with both enlisted and officer experience to ever hold the second highest ranking civilian position in the Air Force. She held senior leadership and operational roles for the U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Veteran Affairs, and also served in the United States Air Force on active duty.

Commenting on her nomination, DiBattiste stated: “The team at Wayside has created an exceptional sales-focused organization delivering innovative IT solutions. I look forward to leveraging my background and experience to work closely with the rest of Wayside’s highly accomplished board and management team to guide the Company as it continues its strong momentum from 2019.”

DiBattiste earned her J.D. from Temple University and L.L.M from Columbia Law School. She is also a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Strategic Leadership Program and serves on the board of directors for Giant Oak, a private data analytics and artificial intelligence company.

The Company also announced that Michael Faith, who had served on the Board since 2011, has informed the Company of his intent to not stand for reelection at the 2020 Annual Meeting.

“On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Mike for his service to Wayside throughout his nine-year tenure on the Board. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Jeff Geygan, Wayside’s chairman of the Board.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company and parent of Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for Emerging Technology Vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Lifeboat Distribution provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Lifeboat Distribution holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com .

