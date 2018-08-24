Log in
WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. (WSTG)
Wayside Technology Group to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 6, 2018

08/24/2018

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference, which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Wayside Technology management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 6th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com.

About the Gateway Conference
The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions to technology vendors, resellers and system integrators since 1982. Wayside operates Lifeboat Distribution, a value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. The Company also offers specialty solutions to customers through its TechXtend business.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Vesey, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Wayside Technology Group, Inc.
(732) 389-0932
michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Steve DeWindt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey R. Geygan Chairman
Vito Legrottaglie Chief Information Officer & VP-Operations
Michael Vesey Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael Faith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.-29.94%53
HP INC16.56%39 667
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE12.12%23 890
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC33.17%16 002
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL45.23%8 415
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED14.67%7 776
