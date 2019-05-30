Wayside Technology : Investor Presentation

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Sales and offers to sell Wayside Technology Group, Inc. securities will only be made in accordance with the Securities Act

of 1933, as amended, and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regulations, including the written prospectus requirements.

This presentation is proprietary and is intended solely for the information of the persons to whom it is presented. It may not be retained, reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any means (including electronic) without the prior written consent of Wayside Technology Group, Inc..

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this release that address activities, events or developments which we expect will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and members of our management team. The words "will," "believe," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "predict" and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements, including those regarding guidance on future financial results; expectations concerning market opportunities and our ability to capitalize on them; and the amount and timing of the benefits expected from acquisitions, new products or services and other potential sources of additional revenue. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to: market acceptance

of our products and services, relationships with customers and vendors, strategic partners and employees; difficulties in integrating acquired businesses; changes in economic or regulatory conditions or other trends affecting the Information technology industry; and other matters included in our SEC filings, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A presentation of and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, where such can be done without unreasonable effort, can be found in the appendix to this presentation or on our Web site at www.waysidetechnology.com/investor.

This presentation contains statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third parties. Although industry publications and surveys generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, we have not independently verified this statistical data.