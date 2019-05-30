Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wayside Technology Group, Inc.    WSTG

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.

(WSTG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wayside Technology : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 12:04pm EDT

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2019

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any security. Sales and offers to sell Wayside Technology Group, Inc. securities will only be made in accordance with the Securities Act

of 1933, as amended, and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regulations, including the written prospectus requirements.

This presentation is proprietary and is intended solely for the information of the persons to whom it is presented. It may not be retained, reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any means (including electronic) without the prior written consent of Wayside Technology Group, Inc..

This presentation may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this release that address activities, events or developments which we expect will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and members of our management team. The words "will," "believe," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "predict" and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements, including those regarding guidance on future financial results; expectations concerning market opportunities and our ability to capitalize on them; and the amount and timing of the benefits expected from acquisitions, new products or services and other potential sources of additional revenue. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to: market acceptance

of our products and services, relationships with customers and vendors, strategic partners and employees; difficulties in integrating acquired businesses; changes in economic or regulatory conditions or other trends affecting the Information technology industry; and other matters included in our SEC filings, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

In addition to U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A presentation of and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, where such can be done without unreasonable effort, can be found in the appendix to this presentation or on our Web site at www.waysidetechnology.com/investor.

This presentation contains statistical data that we obtained from industry publications and reports generated by third parties. Although industry publications and surveys generally state that the information contained therein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, we have not independently verified this statistical data.

2

Overview

IT Channel Company, distributing emerging datacenter and security products since 1982

Public Company since 1995 (NASDAQ-GM) (WSTG)

Offices in U.S., Canada & Netherlands

Market Capitalization of $50M, 4.5m million diluted shares outstanding, no debt, approximate 6% dividend yield

2018 Adjusted gross billings (Non-GAAP) of $509 million, Net sales $181 million, Non-GAAP Net income $5.5 million

153 Employees

3

The IT Channel

Technology

VendorsDistributors

Develop Technology

Represent Vendors

Capital intensive

Channel marketing

Constant

Aggregate purchasing

innovation,

Low margin/low capital

disruption and new

requirement= High ROI

entrants

Resellers

Provide end User Solutions

  • Large Corporate Resellers
  • Value Added Resellers
  • Systems integrators
  • 1000's of resellers

End Users

  • Enterprise
  • Data Center
  • Healthcare
  • Government
  • SMB

35 years in the IT channel

We currently operate primarily as a distributor through our Lifeboat distribution subsidiary Approximately 10% of sales are from specialty reseller situations through our TechXtend subsidiary

4

Capital Efficient Business Model ($millions)

2018

Adjusted Gross Billings ("AGB") (Non-GAAP)

$509.9

Net Sales

$181.4

Gross Margin

$

26.9

Gross Margin % to AGB

5.3%

Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$

5.5

Net Income % to AGB

1.1%

Invested Capital (equity, less cash)

$

29.5

Return on Invested Capital

18.8%

IT Distribution Economics:

  • Low gross profit as a % of gross billings
  • High operating leverage & cash velocity
  • Low capital investment requirements
  • Resulting in mid-teen return on invested capital

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wayside Technology Group Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 16:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP,
12:04pWAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : Investor Presentation
PU
05/21WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : Michelle Boers of Lifeboat Distribution Honored as One of C..
AQ
05/20WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : Michelle Boers of Lifeboat Distribution Honored as One of C..
PU
05/17WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Technology Ex..
AQ
05/17WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : to Participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Technology Ex..
AQ
05/09WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/09WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : Reports 2019 First Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly D..
PU
05/08WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (..
AQ
More news
Chart WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Steve DeWindt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey R. Geygan Chairman
Vito Legrottaglie Chief Information Officer & VP-Operations
Michael Vesey Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael Faith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.18.10%53
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC35.46%47 567
HP INC-3.91%29 137
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE6.96%19 363
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC13.32%12 106
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED4.48%8 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About