Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.

(WSTG)
  Report  
News 
News

Wayside Technology : Lifeboat Signs Agreement with Freshworks to Add Customer Engagement Software to Their Portfolio

0
10/02/2019 | 11:39am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lifeboat Signs Agreement with Freshworks to Add Customer

Engagement Software to Their Portfolio

Agreement will enable Lifeboat to provide a complete customer engagement solution to

businesses

Eatontown, NJ (October 2, 2019) - Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies and subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), announced today a new distribution agreement with Freshworks, the customer engagement software company that is making it easy for businesses to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life.

Lifeboat will sell the entire suite of Freshworks products, which stretch across marketing, sales, support, and customer success to provide businesses with a complete 360 degree view of their customers.

"Lifeboat is the premier value-added distributor in North America, and we are thrilled to partner with them and deliver our innovative customer engagement software to businesses of all sizes throughout the region," said Anand Venkatraman, VP of Global Partnerships at Freshworks. "Our products provide the right tools to deliver excellence in customer engagement and this aligns well with the vision of being dedicated to world- class customer service and support."

"With three recent recognitions in Gartner reports including the June 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center, and Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation, it's evident to us that Freshworks has established itself as an innovator in the customer engagement space," added Dale Foster, President of Lifeboat Distribution. "As Lifeboat continues to focus on improving customer engagement across multiple channels, Freshworks is a natural fit, complementing our end-to-end customer management offerings. We are eager to join hands as Freshworks helps win customers for life for our clients."

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@lifeboatdistribution.com.

ABOUT LIFEBOAT DISTRIBUTION

Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value-added distributor for virtualization and cloud, storage & HCI, security, data management, connectivity, software & application lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).

Follow Lifeboat Distribution on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @LifeboatVAD.

https://twitter.com/lifeboatvad

https://www.facebook.com/LifeboatDistribution/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/lifeboat-distribution/

ABOUT FRESHWORKS

Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products provide a 360-degree view of the customer, are ready to go, easy to use, and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, USA, Freshworks 2,000+ team members work in offices throughout the world. For more information visit www.freshworks.com

© 2019 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshmarketer, and the Freshworks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Lifeboat Distribution

Media Relations media@lifeboatdistribution.com

Freshworks Parker Trewin parker.trewin@freshworks.com

###

Lifeboat is a registered trademark of Lifeboat Distribution in the US and other countries. All other company names or product names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Wayside Technology Group Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 15:38:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Vesey President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jeffrey R. Geygan Chairman
Vito Legrottaglie Chief Information Officer & VP-Operations
Michael Faith Independent Director
Diana Kurty Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.47.10%66
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.5.67%37 580
HP INC.-9.14%28 038
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE10.90%19 806
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC36.98%14 208
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-2.80%8 014
