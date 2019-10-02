Wayside Technology : Lifeboat Signs Agreement with Freshworks to Add Customer Engagement Software to Their Portfolio

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Lifeboat Signs Agreement with Freshworks to Add Customer
Engagement Software to Their Portfolio
Agreement will enable Lifeboat to provide a complete customer engagement solution to
businesses
Eatontown, NJ (October 2, 2019) - Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies and subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), announced today a new distribution agreement with Freshworks, the customer engagement software company that is making it easy for businesses to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life.
Lifeboat will sell the entire suite of Freshworks products, which stretch across marketing, sales, support, and customer success to provide businesses with a complete 360 degree view of their customers.
"Lifeboat is the premier value-added distributor in North America, and we are thrilled to partner with them and deliver our innovative customer engagement software to businesses of all sizes throughout the region," said Anand Venkatraman, VP of Global Partnerships at Freshworks. "Our products provide the right tools to deliver excellence in customer engagement and this aligns well with the vision of being dedicated to world- class customer service and support."
"With three recent recognitions in Gartner reports including the June 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center, and Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation, it's evident to us that Freshworks has established itself as an innovator in the customer engagement space," added Dale Foster, President of Lifeboat Distribution. "As Lifeboat continues to focus on improving customer engagement across multiple channels, Freshworks is a natural fit, complementing our end-to-end customer management offerings. We are eager to join hands as Freshworks helps win customers for life for our clients."
Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@lifeboatdistribution.com.
ABOUT LIFEBOAT DISTRIBUTION
Lifeboat Distribution, a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), is an international value-added distributor for virtualization and cloud, storage & HCI, security, data management, connectivity, software & application lifecycle, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. For additional information visit www.lifeboatdistribution.com, or call 1.800.847.7078 (US), +1.732.389.0037 (International), +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or +31.20.210.8005 (Europe).
ABOUT FRESHWORKS
Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. Freshworks SaaS products provide a 360-degree view of the customer, are ready to go, easy to use, and offer quick return on investment. Headquartered in San Mateo, USA, Freshworks 2,000+ team members work in offices throughout the world. For more information visit www.freshworks.com
© 2019 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller, Freshteam, Freshmarketer, and the Freshworks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc.
For Media & PR inquiries contact:
Lifeboat Distribution
Media Relations media@lifeboatdistribution.com
Freshworks Parker Trewin parker.trewin@freshworks.com
Lifeboat is a registered trademark of Lifeboat Distribution in the US and other countries. All other company names or product names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
