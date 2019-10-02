Wayside Technology : Lifeboat Signs Agreement with Freshworks to Add Customer Engagement Software to Their Portfolio

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lifeboat Signs Agreement with Freshworks to Add Customer

Engagement Software to Their Portfolio

Agreement will enable Lifeboat to provide a complete customer engagement solution to

businesses

Eatontown, NJ (October 2, 2019) - Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for disruptive and emerging technologies and subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), announced today a new distribution agreement with Freshworks, the customer engagement software company that is making it easy for businesses to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life.

Lifeboat will sell the entire suite of Freshworks products, which stretch across marketing, sales, support, and customer success to provide businesses with a complete 360 degree view of their customers.

"Lifeboat is the premier value-added distributor in North America, and we are thrilled to partner with them and deliver our innovative customer engagement software to businesses of all sizes throughout the region," said Anand Venkatraman, VP of Global Partnerships at Freshworks. "Our products provide the right tools to deliver excellence in customer engagement and this aligns well with the vision of being dedicated to world- class customer service and support."

"With three recent recognitions in Gartner reports including the June 2019 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation, Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center, and Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation, it's evident to us that Freshworks has established itself as an innovator in the customer engagement space," added Dale Foster, President of Lifeboat Distribution. "As Lifeboat continues to focus on improving customer engagement across multiple channels, Freshworks is a natural fit, complementing our end-to-end customer management offerings. We are eager to join hands as Freshworks helps win customers for life for our clients."

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Lifeboat by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@lifeboatdistribution.com.