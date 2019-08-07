Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wayside Technology Group, Inc.    WSTG

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.

(WSTG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wayside Technology : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Q2 2019:

Q2 2018:

Net sales:

$50.7 million

$43.9 million

Net income (loss):

$1.9 million

($1.1 million)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:

$0.41 per share

($0.25 per share)

Net income excluding separation expenses,

net of related taxes:

$1.9 million (non-GAAP)

$0.9 million (non-GAAP)

Diluted earnings per share excluding separation

expenses, net of related taxes:

$0.43 per share (non-GAAP)

$0.20 per share (non-GAAP)

Dividend declared per share:

$0.17 per share

$0.17 per share

EATONTOWN, NJ, August 7, 2019 - Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The results will be discussed in a conference call to be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in telephone number is (844) 683-0552 and the pass code is "WSTG." This conference call will be webcast by West and can be accessed at Wayside Technology's website at www.waysidetechnology.com/site/content/webcasts.

"We are pleased to report double digit growth on both the gross profit and net income lines for the quarter" said Michael Vesey, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "More importantly, the growth was driven by our core strategy of investing in vendor recruitment and field sales at our Lifeboat distribution business. We began to show some traction from this investment in the first quarter of 2019, and the momentum has carried through to the current quarters results."

Operating Results Highlights:

Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 15% to $50.7 million compared to $43.9 million for the same period in 2018. Lifeboat Distribution segment net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 23% to $47.3 million compared to $38.3 million for the same period in 2018. TechXtend segment net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased 40% to $3.4 million compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted gross billings (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 22% to $142.6 million compared to $116.6 million for the same period last year (see attached table for a discussion of adjusted gross billings).

Gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 20% to $7.8 million compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2018. Lifeboat Distribution segment gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 35% to $7.1 million compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2018. TechXtend segment gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased 43% to $0.7 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2018.

Gross profit margin (gross profit as a percentage of net sales) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by 0.6 percentage points to 15.4% compared to 14.8% for the same period in 2018. Lifeboat Distribution segment

gross profit margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by 1.3 percentage points to 15.1% compared to 13.8% for the same period in 2018. TechXtend segment gross profit margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased 1.2 percentage points to 20.7% compared to 21.9% for the same period in 2018. The overall increase in gross profit margin was primarily caused by an increase in the percentage mix of our products which are recorded net of the related cost of sales, or an effective 100% gross margin.

Total selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased to $5.5 million compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2018, primarily due to higher employee related expenses including salary, commission and bonus expense as a result of increased sales personnel to support new vendor lines. SG&A expenses were 10.8% of net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 12.1% for the same period in 2018.

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $0.5 million compared to $0.1 million for the same period in 2018. The Company's prior year provision for income taxes was impacted by limitations on the deductibility of executive compensation resulting from Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code and adjustments to the accrual for state income taxes in states which have enacted economic nexus statutes.

The Company reported net income of $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to a net loss of $1.1 million for the same period in 2018. The current year net income was impacted by separation expenses related to the departure of the Company's former President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board and the prior year net loss was impacted by separation expenses related to the departure of the Company's former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Net income excluding the impact of the separation expenses, net of taxes (non-GAAP), was $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2018 (see attached table for a discussion of net income excluding the impact of separation expenses, net of taxes).

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $0.41 compared to diluted loss per share of $0.25 for the same period in 2018. Diluted earnings per share, excluding the impact of separation expenses, net of taxes (non-GAAP) was $0.43 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.20 for the same period in 2018.

On August 6, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable August 23, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 19, 2019.

Non-GAAP measures

As is further discussed in the attached tables, we use non-GAAP measures including Adjusted gross billings as supplemental measures of the performance of our business. Our use of these measures has limitations and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of our financial results under US GAAP. The attached tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most nearly comparable measure under US GAAP.

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions to technology vendors, resellers and system integrators since 1982. Wayside operates Lifeboat Distribution, a value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. The Company also offers specialty solutions to end user customers through its TechXtend business.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com

The statements in this release concerning the Company's future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the continued acceptance of the Company's distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general and other factors. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

-Tables Follow -

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Vesey, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

  1. 389-0932michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,374

$

14,883

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $722 and $785, respectively

86,043

81,351

Inventory, net

1,447

1,473

Vendor prepayments

-

3,172

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,534

1,988

Total current assets

99,398

102,867

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

1,420

1,588

Right-of-use assets, net

1,975

-

Accounts receivable long-term, net

2,705

3,156

Other assets

156

215

Deferred income taxes

10

145

Total assets

$

105,664

$

107,971

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

60,086

$

66,653

Lease liability, current portion

404

-

Total current liabilities

60,490

66,653

Lease liability, net of current portion

2,358

-

Deferred rent and tenant allowances

-

745

Total liabilities

62,848

67,398

Stockholders' equity

Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares

issued, and 4,507,982 and 4,496,494 shares outstanding , respectively

53

53

Additional paid-in capital

32,467

32,392

Treasury stock, at cost, 776,518 and 788,006 shares, respectively

(13,232)

(13,447)

Retained earnings

24,780

22,994

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,252)

(1,419)

Total stockholders' equity

42,816

40,573

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

105,664

$

107,971

WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net Sales

Lifeboat segment

$

87,376

$

75,162

$

47,320

$

38,324

TechXtend segment

8,158

9,304

3,356

5,590

Total net sales

95,534

84,466

50,676

43,914

Cost of sales

Lifeboat segment

74,054

63,702

40,196

33,049

TechXtend segment

6,427

7,371

2,661

4,367

Total cost of sales

80,481

71,073

42,857

37,416

Gross profit

Lifeboat segment

13,322

11,460

7,124

5,275

TechXtend segment

1,731

1,933

695

1,223

Total gross profit

15,053

13,393

7,819

6,498

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling costs

5,847

5,117

2,926

2,682

Share- based compensation

333

726

169

377

Separation expenses (1)

100

2,446

100

2,446

Other general and administrative expenses

4,808

4,503

2,377

2,239

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

11,088

12,792

5,572

7,744

Income (loss) from operations

3,965

601

2,247

(1,246)

Interest, net

298

449

129

210

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

91

(2)

29

(3)

Income before provision for income taxes

4,354

1,048

2,405

(1,039)

Provision for income taxes

1,035

568

548

78

Net income (loss)

$

3,319

$

480

$

1,857

$

(1,117)

Income (loss) per common share - Basic

$

0.74

$

0.10

$

0.41

$

(0.25)

Income (loss) per common share - Diluted

$

0.74

$

0.10

$

0.41

$

(0.25)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic

4,408

4,323

4,412

4,344

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

4,408

4,323

4,412

4,344

Dividends paid per common share

$

0.34

$

0.34

$

0.17

$

0.17

(1) Includes $1,661 of stock compensation during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wayside Technology Group Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 21:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP,
05:16pWAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (..
AQ
05:05pWAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly ..
PU
05:01pWayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results and Declar..
GL
07/29WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results On July 29, 2019
PU
07/29Wayside Technology Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on Aug..
GL
07/29WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
07/23WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : Lifeboat Signs Agreement to Add Arcserve Data Protection So..
PU
07/10WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Othe..
AQ
07/10WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY : Announces Appointment of Andrew Bryant to Board of Director..
PU
07/10Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Andrew Bryant to Boa..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 50,9 M
Chart WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 11,28  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve DeWindt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey R. Geygan Chairman
Vito Legrottaglie Chief Information Officer & VP-Operations
Michael Vesey Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael Faith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC.12.80%51
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC3.89%39 134
HP INC-6.35%28 996
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE-1.06%17 503
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC15.78%12 021
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED11.57%9 027
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group