Wayside Technology : Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend
08/07/2019 | 05:05pm EDT
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results
and Declares Quarterly Dividend
Q2 2019:
Q2 2018:
Net sales:
$50.7 million
$43.9 million
Net income (loss):
$1.9 million
($1.1 million)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
$0.41 per share
($0.25 per share)
Net income excluding separation expenses,
net of related taxes:
$1.9 million (non-GAAP)
$0.9 million (non-GAAP)
Diluted earnings per share excluding separation
expenses, net of related taxes:
$0.43 per share (non-GAAP)
$0.20 per share (non-GAAP)
Dividend declared per share:
$0.17 per share
$0.17 per share
EATONTOWN, NJ, August 7, 2019 - Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The results will be discussed in a conference call to be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The dial-in telephone number is (844) 683-0552 and the pass code is "WSTG." This conference call will be webcast by West and can be accessed at Wayside Technology's website at www.waysidetechnology.com/site/content/webcasts.
"We are pleased to report double digit growth on both the gross profit and net income lines for the quarter" said Michael Vesey, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "More importantly, the growth was driven by our core strategy of investing in vendor recruitment and field sales at our Lifeboat distribution business. We began to show some traction from this investment in the first quarter of 2019, and the momentum has carried through to the current quarters results."
Operating Results Highlights:
Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 15% to $50.7 million compared to $43.9 million for the same period in 2018. Lifeboat Distribution segment net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 23% to $47.3 million compared to $38.3 million for the same period in 2018. TechXtend segment net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased 40% to $3.4 million compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2018.
Adjusted gross billings (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 22% to $142.6 million compared to $116.6 million for the same period last year (see attached table for a discussion of adjusted gross billings).
Gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 20% to $7.8 million compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2018. Lifeboat Distribution segment gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 35% to $7.1 million compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2018. TechXtend segment gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased 43% to $0.7 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2018.
Gross profit margin (gross profit as a percentage of net sales) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by 0.6 percentage points to 15.4% compared to 14.8% for the same period in 2018. Lifeboat Distribution segment
gross profit margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by 1.3 percentage points to 15.1% compared to 13.8% for the same period in 2018. TechXtend segment gross profit margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased 1.2 percentage points to 20.7% compared to 21.9% for the same period in 2018. The overall increase in gross profit margin was primarily caused by an increase in the percentage mix of our products which are recorded net of the related cost of sales, or an effective 100% gross margin.
Total selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased to $5.5 million compared to $5.3 million for the same period in 2018, primarily due to higher employee related expenses including salary, commission and bonus expense as a result of increased sales personnel to support new vendor lines. SG&A expenses were 10.8% of net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 12.1% for the same period in 2018.
The Company recorded a provision for income taxes for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $0.5 million compared to $0.1 million for the same period in 2018. The Company's prior year provision for income taxes was impacted by limitations on the deductibility of executive compensation resulting from Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code and adjustments to the accrual for state income taxes in states which have enacted economic nexus statutes.
The Company reported net income of $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to a net loss of $1.1 million for the same period in 2018. The current year net income was impacted by separation expenses related to the departure of the Company's former President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board and the prior year net loss was impacted by separation expenses related to the departure of the Company's former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Net income excluding the impact of the separation expenses, net of taxes (non-GAAP), was $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2018 (see attached table for a discussion of net income excluding the impact of separation expenses, net of taxes).
Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $0.41 compared to diluted loss per share of $0.25 for the same period in 2018. Diluted earnings per share, excluding the impact of separation expenses, net of taxes (non-GAAP) was $0.43 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.20 for the same period in 2018.
On August 6, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable August 23, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 19, 2019.
Non-GAAP measures
As is further discussed in the attached tables, we use non-GAAP measures including Adjusted gross billings as supplemental measures of the performance of our business. Our use of these measures has limitations and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of our financial results under US GAAP. The attached tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most nearly comparable measure under US GAAP.
About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions to technology vendors, resellers and system integrators since 1982. Wayside operates Lifeboat Distribution, a value-added distributor for virtualization/cloud computing, security, application and network infrastructure, business continuity/disaster recovery, database infrastructure and management, application lifecycle management, science/engineering, and other technically sophisticated products. The company helps vendors recruit and build multinational solution provider networks, power their networks, and drive incremental sales revenues that complement existing sales channels. Lifeboat Distribution services thousands of solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and consultants worldwide, helping them power a rich opportunity stream and build profitable product and service businesses. The Company also offers specialty solutions to end user customers through its TechXtend business.
Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com
The statements in this release concerning the Company's future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the continued acceptance of the Company's distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general and other factors. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.
-Tables Follow -
Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Vesey, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Wayside Technology Group, Inc.
389-0932michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com
WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,374
$
14,883
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $722 and $785, respectively
86,043
81,351
Inventory, net
1,447
1,473
Vendor prepayments
-
3,172
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,534
1,988
Total current assets
99,398
102,867
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net
1,420
1,588
Right-of-use assets, net
1,975
-
Accounts receivable long-term, net
2,705
3,156
Other assets
156
215
Deferred income taxes
10
145
Total assets
$
105,664
$
107,971
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
60,086
$
66,653
Lease liability, current portion
404
-
Total current liabilities
60,490
66,653
Lease liability, net of current portion
2,358
-
Deferred rent and tenant allowances
-
745
Total liabilities
62,848
67,398
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares
issued, and 4,507,982 and 4,496,494 shares outstanding , respectively
53
53
Additional paid-in capital
32,467
32,392
Treasury stock, at cost, 776,518 and 788,006 shares, respectively
(13,232)
(13,447)
Retained earnings
24,780
22,994
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,252)
(1,419)
Total stockholders' equity
42,816
40,573
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
105,664
$
107,971
WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Sales
Lifeboat segment
$
87,376
$
75,162
$
47,320
$
38,324
TechXtend segment
8,158
9,304
3,356
5,590
Total net sales
95,534
84,466
50,676
43,914
Cost of sales
Lifeboat segment
74,054
63,702
40,196
33,049
TechXtend segment
6,427
7,371
2,661
4,367
Total cost of sales
80,481
71,073
42,857
37,416
Gross profit
Lifeboat segment
13,322
11,460
7,124
5,275
TechXtend segment
1,731
1,933
695
1,223
Total gross profit
15,053
13,393
7,819
6,498
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Selling costs
5,847
5,117
2,926
2,682
Share- based compensation
333
726
169
377
Separation expenses (1)
100
2,446
100
2,446
Other general and administrative expenses
4,808
4,503
2,377
2,239
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
11,088
12,792
5,572
7,744
Income (loss) from operations
3,965
601
2,247
(1,246)
Interest, net
298
449
129
210
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
91
(2)
29
(3)
Income before provision for income taxes
4,354
1,048
2,405
(1,039)
Provision for income taxes
1,035
568
548
78
Net income (loss)
$
3,319
$
480
$
1,857
$
(1,117)
Income (loss) per common share - Basic
$
0.74
$
0.10
$
0.41
$
(0.25)
Income (loss) per common share - Diluted
$
0.74
$
0.10
$
0.41
$
(0.25)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
4,408
4,323
4,412
4,344
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
4,408
4,323
4,412
4,344
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.34
$
0.34
$
0.17
$
0.17
(1) Includes $1,661 of stock compensation during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.
