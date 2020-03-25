Waystream publ : delivers 10G bit/s access to Norway

Waystream has received an order from its Norwegian partner NetNordic for about 2 500 ports 10Gbit/s access. The order concerns delivery to four Norwegian city networks where Waystreams new ASR8000 switch will be used for expansion. Deliveries are expected during second and third quarter 2020.

The need for high capacity broadband increases and as a result the city networks Varanger Kraft, Alta Kraftlag, Bykle Breiband and Infranord AS have deciced to use Waystreams ASR8000 for their continued roll-out. The ASR8000 is the 4th generation access-switch from Waystream and it makes it possible to connected end-suers with up to 10Gbit/s speed.

'We are very proud that our loyal Norwegian customers continues to select Waystream as supplier for their network upgrade and expansion. Waystream have deliverd switches to Norway for the past 15 years and will continue to do so with the new generation. A future proof, stable and reliable city network is something that both residential and business customers expect today and Waystream access switches ensures that those expectations are met', says Susanne Torrbacka, acting CEO of Waystream AB.

The ASR8000 is Waystreams new flag ship product and takes over that role from the ASR6000 that has been on the market since 2012. The ASR8000 is available as a 24 or 48-ports switch/router.