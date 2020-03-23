Log in
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/23/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
23.03.2020 / 18:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 01, 2020
Address: https://ir.wcm.de/de/#berichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 01, 2019
Address: https://ir.wcm.de/de/#berichte

23.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Bleichstr. 64-66
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.wcm.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1004357  23.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1004357&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
