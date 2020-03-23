|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
23.03.2020 / 18:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 01, 2020
Address: https://ir.wcm.de/de/#berichteReport Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 01, 2019
Address: https://ir.wcm.de/de/#berichte
