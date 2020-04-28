Log in
WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz : postpones annual general meeting

04/28/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

DGAP-News: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate
WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft postpones annual general meeting

28.04.2020 / 19:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft postpones annual general meeting

Frankfurt/Main / Berlin, 28 April 2020. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic which is still continuing for the foreseeable future and the rules of conduct issued by the state of Berlin in this respect, the management board of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft has resolved to cancel the annual general meeting scheduled for 24 June 2020 and to postpone such meeting to a later date in 2020.

It has also not been decided whether the annual general meeting will be held as an event with physical attendance or as a virtual annual general meeting. As soon as the company has set a new date for the annual general meeting, it will publish this date. The convening notice will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) in accordance with statutory deadlines.

CONTACT

Christoph Wilhelm
Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 30 2470 6355
E-mail: christoph.wilhelm@tlg.de		 Oliver Sturhahn
Investor Relations

Phone: +49 30 2470 6089
E-mail: oliver.sturhahn@tlg.de

28.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Bleichstr. 64-66
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49-30-2470-6089
Fax: +49-30-2470-7446
E-mail: Sven.Annutsch@tlg.de
Internet: www.wcm.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3X33
WKN: A1X3X33
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1032123

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1032123  28.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1032123&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
