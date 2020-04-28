WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz : postpones annual general meeting

DGAP-News: WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft postpones annual general meeting



Frankfurt/Main / Berlin, 28 April 2020. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic which is still continuing for the foreseeable future and the rules of conduct issued by the state of Berlin in this respect, the management board of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft has resolved to cancel the annual general meeting scheduled for 24 June 2020 and to postpone such meeting to a later date in 2020.

It has also not been decided whether the annual general meeting will be held as an event with physical attendance or as a virtual annual general meeting. As soon as the company has set a new date for the annual general meeting, it will publish this date. The convening notice will be published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) in accordance with statutory deadlines.

