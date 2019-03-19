WD-40 Company : Announces New Board Member and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced today that Anne G. Saunders has been appointed to its board of directors. This change was effective March 18, 2019.

Additionally, the Company's board of directors declared on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 its regular quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share, payable April 30, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2019.

"Anne's deep functional expertise spanning all channels of marketing strategy and brand management as well as her extensive public company board experience make her a valuable addition to our Board," said Garry O. Ridge, president and chief executive officer of WD-40 Company.

Ms. Saunders most recently served as president, US of nakedwines.com. Prior to that Ms. Saunders held key executive positions at companies including FTD Companies, Inc., Redbox Automated Retail, LLC., Starbucks, Bank of America, Knowledge Universe (now known as KinderCare Education), eSociety and AT&T. Ms. Saunders current serves as a director of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. and Nautilus, Inc. She received her Bachelor of Art's degree from Northwestern University and her Master's in Business Administration from Fordham Business School.

Ms. Saunders has been appointed to serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee. With this addition, WD-40 Company's board will have 10 directors.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets its maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40 ® , 3-IN-ONE ® , GT85 ® , X-14 ® , 2000 Flushes ® , Carpet Fresh ® , no vac ® , Spot Shot ® , 1001 ® , Lava ® and Solvol ® .

Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $408.5 million in fiscal year 2018 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the ticker symbol "WDFC." For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wd-40-company-announces-new-board-member-and-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-300814918.html

SOURCE WD-40 Company