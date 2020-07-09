|
WD-40 Company : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC), a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2020.
Third Fiscal Quarter Financial Highlights
- Total net sales for the third quarter were $98.2 million, a decrease of 14 percent compared to the prior year fiscal quarter. Year-to-date total net sales were $296.9 million, a decrease of 6 percent compared to the prior year fiscal period.
- Translation of the Company's foreign subsidiary results to U.S. dollars had an unfavorable impact on sales for the current quarter and year-to-date. On a constant currency basis, total net sales would have been $100.5 million for the third quarter and $301.1 million year to date.
- Net income for the third quarter was $14.5 million, a decrease of 20 percent compared to the prior year fiscal quarter. Year-to-date net income was $41.0 million, a decrease of 13 percent from the prior year fiscal period.
- Diluted earnings per share were $1.06 in the third quarter, compared to $1.30 per share for the prior year fiscal quarter. Year-to-date diluted earnings per share were $2.98 compared to $3.39 in the prior year fiscal period.
- Gross margin was 54.0 percent in the third quarter compared to 54.5 percent in the prior year fiscal quarter. Year-to-date gross margin was 54.0 percent compared to 55.0 percent in the prior year fiscal period.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses were down 13 percent in the third quarter to $27.9 million when compared to the prior year fiscal quarter. Year-to-date selling, general and administrative expenses were down 5 percent to $90.4 million compared to the prior year fiscal period.
- Advertising and sales promotion expenses were down 24 percent in the third quarter to $4.8 million when compared to the prior year fiscal quarter. Year-to-date advertising and sales promotion expenses were down 13 percent to $15.2 million compared to the prior year fiscal period.
"Our total sales in the third quarter declined by 14 percent due to disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Garry Ridge, WD-40 Company's chairman and chief executive officer. "As a global business that operates in 176 countries around the world, each of our locations has been impacted by COVID-19 in different ways but our tribe members everywhere adapted quickly to the unprecedented situation which enabled us to hold our own this quarter even while confronted with extremely challenging circumstances."
"I have often said that physical awareness and mental awareness of our product – or said simply, making our end-users aware of our products and making them easy to buy – is core to our continued success. COVID-19 has reinforced this lesson for me. In geographies and trade channels where our products remained easy to buy, like in e-commerce and in certain countries that were not subject to movement restrictions, we performed very well in the third quarter. However, in markets with strict movement restrictions in place or less developed e-commerce adoption, our sales were more severely impacted."
"Though the global health crisis is not over yet, I do believe that we have maneuvered through the immediate crisis very well. We have always had a very clear strategy with very clear targets enabled by an enviable culture. What this crisis has required us to do is pause, reset, and become even more laser-focused on how we will achieve our growth aspirations," concluded Ridge.
Net Sales by Segment (in thousands):
Three Months Ended May 31,
Nine Months Ended May 31,
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Americas
$
50,094
$
52,966
(5)%
$
143,672
$
144,654
(1)%
EMEA
32,521
44,548
(27)%
113,519
124,259
(9)%
Asia-Pacific
15,632
16,475
(5)%
39,661
47,693
(17)%
Total
$
98,247
$
113,989
(14)%
$
296,852
$
316,606
(6)%
- Net sales by segment as a percent of total net sales for the third quarter were as follows: for the Americas, 51 percent; for EMEA, 33 percent; and for Asia-Pacific, 16 percent.
- Net sales in the Americas decreased 5 percent in the third quarter primarily due to lower sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product in Latin America which decreased 46 percent compared to the prior year fiscal quarter. This decline was driven by disruptions around the distribution and sales of our products due to the complete lock down of most countries in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, sales in Latin America were negatively impacted due to decreased sales in Mexico from period to period as a result of a change the Company made to the distribution model for this region. Also contributing to lower sales in the Americas were decreased sales in Canada which declined 10 percent compared to the prior year fiscal quarter due to the negative impacts of COVID-19. Partially offsetting these declines were higher sales in the United States, which increased 1 percent compared to the prior year fiscal quarter due to increased demand for cleaning products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Net sales in EMEA decreased 27 percent in the third quarter primarily due to lower sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product throughout the Company's European direct and distributor markets, which declined 28 and 25 percent, respectively. These decreases were due to disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also contributing to lower sales in EMEA were decreased sales of homecare and cleaning products which declined 45 percent compared to the prior year fiscal quarter. This sales decrease was primarily due to sales of 1001 Carpet Fresh which were significantly higher in the prior year fiscal quarter due to positive impacts of digital marketing associated with the brand. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an unfavorable impact on sales for EMEA when compared to the prior year quarter. On a constant currency basis, EMEA sales for the third quarter would have decreased to $33.8 million or 24 percent compared to the prior year fiscal quarter.
- Net sales in Asia-Pacific decreased 5 percent in the third quarter primarily due to lower sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product in the Asia distributor market, which decreased 33 percent compared to the prior fiscal quarter. The decrease in sales in the Asia distributor market was mainly due to disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Partially offsetting these declines were higher sales in both Australia and China, which increased 16 and 26 percent respectively compared to the prior year fiscal quarter. The increase in sales in Australia was mainly driven by increased demand for Solvol® and no vac® as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in sales in China was mainly driven by the company's ability to resume normal operations and ship many large orders in the third quarter that had previously been delayed due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and Chinese New Year. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had an unfavorable impact on sales for Asia-Pacific when compared to the prior year quarter. On a constant currency basis, Asia-Pacific sales for the third quarter would have decreased to $16.4 million or 1 percent compared to the prior year fiscal quarter.
Net Sales by Product Group (in thousands):
Three Months Ended May 31,
Nine Months Ended May 31,
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Maintenance products
$
87,859
$
104,533
(16)%
$
268,676
$
289,371
(7)%
Homecare and cleaning products
10,388
9,456
10%
28,176
27,235
3%
Total
$
98,247
$
113,989
(14)%
$
296,852
$
316,606
(6)%
- Net sales of maintenance products, which are considered the primary growth focus for the Company, decreased 16 percent in the third quarter when compared to the prior year fiscal quarter. This sales decline was primarily attributable to decreased sales of WD-40 Multi-Use Product in all three segments due to disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Net sales of homecare and cleaning products increased 10 percent in the third quarter when compared to the prior year fiscal quarter. This higher level of sales was due to the increased demand for such products that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. The homecare and cleaning products, particularly those in the United States, are considered harvest brands providing healthy profit returns to the Company and are becoming a smaller part of the business as net sales of multi-purpose maintenance products grow per the execution of the Company's strategic initiatives.
Dividend and Share Repurchase
As previously announced, WD-40 Company's board of directors declared on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share payable July 31, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2020.
On June 19, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved a share buy-back plan. Under the plan, which became effective on September 1, 2018, the Company is authorized to acquire up to $75.0 million of its outstanding shares through August 31, 2020. The timing and amount of repurchases are based on terms and conditions as may be acceptable to the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer and in compliance with all laws and regulations applicable thereto. During the period from September 1, 2018 through May 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 268,538 shares at a total cost of $46.4 million under this $75.0 million plan. On April 8, 2020, the Company elected to temporarily suspend repurchases under its current share buy-back plan. The Company has elected this suspension in order to preserve cash while it monitors the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to unfold. Therefore, no repurchases of the Company's stock were transacted between April 8, 2020 and May 31, 2020.
Webcast Information
As previously announced, WD-40 Company management will host a live webcast at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT today to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call including management's current view of the business in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please visit http://investor.wd40company.com for more information and to view supporting materials.
About WD-40 Company
WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets its maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.
Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $423.4 million in fiscal year 2019 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the ticker symbol "WDFC." For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained herein, this press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect the Company's current expectations with respect to currently available operating, financial and economic information. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, discussions about future financial and operating results, including: growth expectations for maintenance products; expected levels of promotional and advertising spending; anticipated input costs for manufacturing and the costs associated with distribution of our products; plans for and success of product innovation, the impact of new product introductions on the growth of sales; anticipated results from product line extension sales; expected tax rates and the impact of tax legislation and regulatory action; the length and severity of the current COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and the Company's financial results; and forecasted foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices. Our forward-looking statements are generally identified with words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "could," "may," "aim," "anticipate," "target," "estimate" and similar expressions.
The Company's expectations, beliefs and forecasts are expressed in good faith and are believed by the Company to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the Company's expectations, beliefs or forecasts will be achieved or accomplished.
Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those identified in Part I―Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended May 31, 2020 which the Company expects to file with the SEC on July 9, 2020.
All forward-looking statements included in this press release should be considered in the context of these risks. All forward-looking statements speak only as of July 9, 2020, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.
Table Notes and General Definitions
(1)
The Company markets maintenance products under the WD-40®, GT85® and 3-IN-ONE® brand names. Currently included in the WD-40 brand are the WD-40 Multi-Use Product and the WD-40 Specialist® and WD-40 BIKE® product lines.
(2)
The Company markets the following homecare and cleaning brands: X-14® mildew stain remover and automatic toilet bowl cleaners, 2000 Flushes® automatic toilet bowl cleaners, Carpet Fresh® and no vac® rug and room deodorizers, Spot Shot® aerosol and liquid carpet stain removers, 1001® household cleaners and rug and room deodorizers and Lava® and Solvol® heavy-duty hand cleaners.
(3)
The Americas segment consists of the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
(4)
The EMEA segment consists of countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.
(5)
The Asia-Pacific segment consists of Australia, China and other countries in the Asia region.
(6)
Constant currency represents the translation of the current quarter and year-to-date results from the functional currencies of the Company's subsidiaries to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate in effect for the corresponding periods of the prior fiscal year.
WD-40 COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
May 31,
August 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
88,555
$
27,233
Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful
accounts of $399 and $300 at May 31, 2020
and August 31, 2019, respectively
76,390
72,864
Inventories
42,970
40,682
Other current assets
5,350
7,216
Total current assets
213,265
147,995
Property and equipment, net
56,712
45,076
Goodwill
95,376
95,347
Other intangible assets, net
8,821
10,652
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,769
-
Deferred tax assets, net
422
403
Other assets
3,586
3,189
Total assets
$
385,951
$
302,662
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
17,386
$
18,727
Accrued liabilities
18,017
18,513
Accrued payroll and related expenses
9,653
15,301
Short-term borrowings
70,800
21,205
Income taxes payable
1,893
844
Total current liabilities
117,749
74,590
Long-term borrowings
94,566
60,221
Deferred tax liabilities, net
11,457
11,688
Long-term operating lease liabilities
6,346
-
Other long-term liabilities
10,850
10,688
Total liabilities
240,968
157,187
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock ― authorized 36,000,000 shares, $0.001 par value;
19,812,685 and 19,773,977 shares issued at May 31, 2020 and
August 31, 2019, respectively; and 13,664,786 and 13,718,661 shares
outstanding at May 31, 2020 and August 31, 2019, respectively
20
20
Additional paid-in capital
157,101
155,132
Retained earnings
388,265
374,060
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(32,323)
(32,482)
Common stock held in treasury, at cost ― 6,147,899 and 6,055,316
shares at May 31, 2020 and August 31, 2019, respectively
(368,080)
(351,255)
Total shareholders' equity
144,983
145,475
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
385,951
$
302,662
WD-40 COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended May 31,
Nine Months Ended May 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$
98,247
$
113,989
$
296,852
$
316,606
Cost of products sold
45,197
51,906
136,657
142,534
Gross profit
53,050
62,083
160,195
174,072
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
27,922
31,956
90,427
95,278
Advertising and sales promotion
4,764
6,270
15,211
17,420
Amortization of definite-lived intangible assets
552
655
1,856
2,056
Total operating expenses
33,238
38,881
107,494
114,754
Income from operations
19,812
23,202
52,701
59,318
Other income (expense):
Interest income
20
27
73
123
Interest expense
(778)
(567)
(1,813)
(1,962)
Other income (expense), net
27
(45)
(197)
828
Income before income taxes
19,081
22,617
50,764
58,307
Provision for income taxes
4,557
4,478
9,719
10,983
Net income
$
14,524
$
18,139
$
41,045
$
47,324
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.06
$
1.30
$
2.98
$
3.40
Diluted
$
1.06
$
1.30
$
2.98
$
3.39
Shares used in per share calculations:
Basic
13,674
13,790
13,700
13,821
Diluted
13,700
13,820
13,727
13,853
WD-40 COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited and in thousands)
Nine Months Ended May 31,
2020
2019
Operating activities:
Net income
$
41,045
$
47,324
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,980
5,710
Net gains on sales and disposals of property and equipment
(115)
(72)
Deferred income taxes
(221)
310
Stock-based compensation
4,609
3,947
Unrealized foreign currency exchange losses (gains)
30
(658)
Provision for bad debts
98
95
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
(3,006)
(8,286)
Inventories
(2,433)
(6,841)
Other assets
1,443
7,099
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
224
-
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(2,367)
(8,458)
Accrued payroll and related expenses
(5,758)
(2,297)
Other long-term liabilities and income taxes payable
1,227
(1,602)
Net cash provided by operating activities
40,756
36,271
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(17,411)
(8,701)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
321
261
Net cash used in investing activities
(17,090)
(8,220)
Financing activities:
Treasury stock purchases
(16,825)
(22,384)
Dividends paid
(26,840)
(24,468)
Repayments of long-term senior notes
(800)
(800)
Net proceeds of revolving credit facility
84,595
11,261
Shares withheld to cover taxes upon conversions of equity awards
(2,640)
(2,433)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
37,490
(38,824)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
166
(2,352)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
61,322
(13,125)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
27,233
48,866
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
88,555
$
35,741
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:
Accrued capital expenditures
$
454
$
1,256
