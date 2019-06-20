Log in
WD-40 Company : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

06/20/2019 | 07:01am EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has scheduled its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call for Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PDT.  On this call, management will discuss financial results, business developments and other matters affecting the Company. Other forward-looking or material information may also be discussed.

WD-40 Company (PRNewsFoto/WD-40 Company) (PRNewsfoto/WD-40 Company)

A live webcast of this event will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.wd40company.com.  The webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call. 

The Company's quarterly earnings press release will cross the wire after market close on July 9, 2019. Please visit the Company's investor relations website to view the press release and other supporting materials.

About WD-40 Company
WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets its maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.  

Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $408.5 million in fiscal year 2018 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the ticker symbol "WDFC." For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.

 


View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wd-40-company-schedules-third-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-300871797.html

SOURCE WD-40 Company


© PRNewswire 2019
