WE : COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF 86.06% OF APOLLO INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 860)

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF

86.06% OF APOLLO INVOLVING ISSUE OF

CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of WE Solutions Limited (the ''Company'') dated 15 August 2019 (the ''Announcement'') and the circular of the Company dated 18 February 2020 in respect of, among other things, the major transaction in relation to the Acquisition of approximately 86.06% of Apollo involving the issue of the Consideration Shares under the Specific Mandate. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Announcement.