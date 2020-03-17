Log in
WE : COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF 86.06% OF APOLLO INVOLVING ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

03/17/2020 | 07:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 860)

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF

86.06% OF APOLLO INVOLVING ISSUE OF

CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of WE Solutions Limited (the ''Company'') dated 15 August 2019 (the ''Announcement'') and the circular of the Company dated 18 February 2020 in respect of, among other things, the major transaction in relation to the Acquisition of approximately 86.06% of Apollo involving the issue of the Consideration Shares under the Specific Mandate. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Announcement.

- 1 -

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent under the Agreement have been fulfilled. Completion took place on 17 March 2020 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Agreement. Upon completion, the Target Company and its subsidiaries became non wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company.

By order of the Board

WE Solutions Limited

Ho King Fung, Eric

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Ho King Fung, Eric (Chairman) and Mr. Sung Kin Man; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Zhang Jinbing (Co-Chairman); and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tam Ping Kuen, Daniel, Mr. Teoh Chun Ming, Mr. Peter Edward Jackson and Mr. Charles Matthew Pecot III.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

O Luxe Holdings Limited published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 11:22:19 UTC
