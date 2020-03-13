WE : MAJOR TRANSACTION EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE AND FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 860)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

AND

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

References are made to (i) the announcement of WE Solutions Limited (the ''Company'') dated 31 October 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to, among other things, the major transaction in relation to the proposed acquisition by the Company of the entire issued share capital of the Target Company (namely, Ideenion Automobil AG) involving the issue of Consideration Shares under the Specific Mandate; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 12 December 2019 (the ''Delay Announcement'') in relation to the entering into of the supplemental agreement dated 12 December 2019 (the ''Supplemental Agreement'') and the delay in despatch of the Circular.

Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.