Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited : Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection With Its Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: HHHHU, the "Company") announced today that the underwriters in its initial public offering, pursuant to the terms of the underwriting agreement, exercised in full their previously announced option to purchase 750,000 units to cover over-allotments, and, on February 21, 2019, purchased these additional units, generating additional gross proceeds of $7,500,000.

The total aggregate issuance by the Company of 5,750,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit resulted in total gross proceeds of $57,500,000.

Each unit consists of one ordinary share, one warrant to purchase one-half of one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per whole share, and one right to receive one-tenth of one ordinary share upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "HHHH," "HHHHR," and "HHHHW," respectively.

Chardan acted as sole book running manager in the offering. CIM Securities, LLC acted as co-manager.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 5, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Wealthbridge's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the Company intends to focus on operating businesses in and around the air transportation and aviation industry in China.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Yongsheng Liu

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

(86) 186-0217-2929

SOURCE Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited