WEALTHY WAY GROUP LIMITED

(3848)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/14
7.3 HKD   0.00%
Wealthy Way : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO THE 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

08/14/2020 | 10:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Wealthy Way Group Limited

富道集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3848)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

RELATING TO THE 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

AND THE 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

References are made to the annual results announcement of Wealthy Way Group Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2019 dated 30 March 2020 (the "2019 Annual Results Announcement") and its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 published on 29 April 2020 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise indicated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2019 Annual Report.

As disclosed on page 28 of the 2019 Annual Results Announcement and page 6 of the 2019 Annual Report, both under the paragraphs headed "Other operating expenses" in the "Management discussion and analysis" section, the Group recorded other operating expenses of approximately RMB32.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The Board would like to elaborate further on the expenses, which mainly consisted of (i) audit fee of approximately RMB0.9 million; (ii) building management fee of approximately RMB1.0 million; (iii) commission fee of approximately RMB13.5 million which mainly comprised of (a) commission paid for loan referral of approximately RMB10.3 million, and (b) service charge of loan collection of approximately RMB3.2 million in relation to the small loan business; (iv) equity settled share-based payment of approximately RMB6.9 million which referred to the grant of share option to external consultants on 24 April 2019; (v) legal and professional fee of approximately RMB2.7 million; and (vi) sundry items of approximately RMB7.3 million.

Save as disclosed above, all other information as disclosed in the 2019 Annual Results Announcement and 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Wealthy Way Group Limited

LO Wai Ho

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. LO Wai Ho, Ms. CHAN Shuk Kwan Winnie and Mr. XIE Weiquan as executive Directors; and Mr. HA Tak Kong, Mr. IP Chi Wai and Mr. KAM Wai Man as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Wealthy Way Group Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 14:32:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 120 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
Net income 2019 36,3 M 5,22 M 5,22 M
Net Debt 2019 775 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2019 27,7x
Yield 2019 0,68%
Capitalization 1 017 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2018 32,2x
EV / Sales 2019 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 34,2%
