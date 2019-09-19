|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Webac Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Webac Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
19.09.2019 / 14:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Webac Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall
be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019
German: https://webac-ag.com/finanzdaten.html
19.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de