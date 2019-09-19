Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Webac Holding AG    RKB   DE0008103102

WEBAC HOLDING AG

(RKB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Webac Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 08:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Webac Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Webac Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.09.2019 / 14:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Webac Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 German: https://webac-ag.com/finanzdaten.html


19.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Webac Holding AG
Rosenheimer Str. 12
81669 München
Germany
Internet: www.webac-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

876573  19.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=876573&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEBAC HOLDING AG
08:05aWEBAC HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
07/23WEBAC HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
2018WEBAC HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
2018WEBAC HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
2018WEBAC HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
2017WEBAC HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
More news
Chart WEBAC HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Webac Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Jürgensen Chairman-Management Board
Gordon Michael Roberts Chairman
John Gajland Vice Chairman
Christoph Wahlbrecht Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Esterl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEBAC HOLDING AG0.00%4
ATLAS COPCO49.31%37 971
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES34.94%37 402
FANUC CORP27.12%36 398
INGERSOLL-RAND35.84%29 939
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.00%23 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group