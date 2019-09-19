DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Webac Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Webac Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



19.09.2019 / 14:03

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Webac Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019 German: https://webac-ag.com/finanzdaten.html

