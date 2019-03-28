CryptoCake Announces Retention of Prestigious Advisory Firm International Monetary to Tap Nationwide Network of Accredited Investors, Analysts, and Broker-Dealers

STUDIO CITY, Calif., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Web Global Holdings, Inc. (OTC: WEBB) is pleased to announce it has retained Newport Beach, CA-based International Monetary ("IM") to develop and manage a comprehensive investor relations program for its subsidiary, Hollywood-based Cryptocurrency and Blockchain news and entertainment company, CryptoCake.



WEBB PR March 28





"After shooting six pilots in November of 2018 we're about to begin an aggressive roll-out of the full CryptoCake channel across multiple media platforms in mid-to-late 2019. These OTT platforms ("Over the Top" refers to streaming, internet services for news & entertainment that bypasses cable and satellite channels) include Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Twitch as well as the www.CryptoCake.com site," said CEO Steve Slome co-founder of CryptoCake along with his partner and COO, Lee Zuckerman. CryptoCake is free to watch and will include an online crypto and blockchain news division to monitor the heartbeat of this space. CryptoCake already boasts a 1.8 Million subscriber YouTube channel, making it one of the largest crypto/blockchain followings on social media. CryptoCake eventually plans to add satellite offices around the world.

"We chose International Monetary because we wanted an experienced and well-connected merchant bank with an investor relations department that we felt was capable of keeping up with us, ready to get out there and communicate what we believe is the exciting story of CryptoCake - 'the voice of Crypto and Blockchain.' This compelling value proposition will exemplify our commitment to building shareholder value. This is a very exciting time for us and our shareholders in the continuing evolution of our company and we wanted a firm that shared our excitement as well as our vision," continued Mr. Slome.

"We've already done our homework with proof of concept for the channel and debuted at several crypto events with a reception that was tremendous and overwhelmingly positive from the community. These results gave Steve and I validation that we're definitely on the right track in providing a much-needed service to tech savvy investors of this digital currency world," stated Mr. Zuckerman, "and we look to IM's expertise to aid us in achieving this historic enterprise. Our concept is for CryptoCake to generate huge media revenues through advertising, sponsorship deals and various revenue streams that should provide very positive returns for investors."

M.B. (Blaine) Riley, III, Managing Director and President of IM, states, "From the moment I met Steve and Lee and saw the world TV channel, I thought of the impact CNN and CNBC had when they first launched. I immediately recognized the enormous potential for this young company and wanted to be part of what I expect to be one of the most talked about media and TV channel growth stories. Steve and his team are among some of the most driven, highly-focused management teams I've ever had the pleasure of working with."

"On the investor relations side, we will direct a series of initiatives to enhance shareholder value and ensure liquidity," continues M.B. Riley. "We will introduce the company to a nationwide brokerage network comprised of broker-dealers and investment banks focused on the micro-cap sector. We will also leverage our relationships with these investment banks and work to secure select analyst coverage to open the door to millions of potential investors and shareholders to begin to unlock the true value of CryptoCake's under-valued securities," states M.B. Riley.

"Investor relations is just the beginning of what we intend to bring to this special company," continues M.B. Riley, "through our merchant banking and strategic advisory arm, we will harness the power of our large network of accredited investors, institutions, funds, and underwriters who provide early stage financing, as well as advising the company's management on making strategic decisions concerning alternative capital resources, structured financing, and mergers & acquisitions," states M.B. Riley.

About International Monetary:

Founded in 1997, IM recognized a need to provide investment banking services with the speed and precision that is required in the new internet and technology economy. IM focuses on turnaround situations and rapidly growing small companies, specializing in debt/equity financing of under $1 billion. IM is led by a team of Managing Directors that offer a number of strategic advisory services including: providing capital resources, structuring financing for M&A, international licensing/commercialization, retail product/service distribution, advertising and marketing, and shareholder enhancement services. To learn more about IM, go to: www.intlmonetary.com

About CryptoCake:

CryptoCake is the main subsidiary of Web Global Holdings, Inc. a California-headquartered, and publicly-traded Company (OTC: WEBB) incorporated in the state of Colorado. WEBB is a diversified holdings company that creates growth through asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. Web Global Holdings has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries specializing in both traditional television production, internet, streaming media along with crypto, blockchain and the FinTech space. Webb is currently building out OTT streaming channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted series around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. Web Global Holdings' largest operating subsidies are CryptoCake and Allocation Media Entertainment.

Forward-looking & Safe Harbor Statement: Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more Information, please visit: www.cryptocake.com

Please address media inquiries to:info@cryptocake.com or call 818-646-4200

Please address investor inquiries to:info@webglobalholdings.com or call 310-954-1881