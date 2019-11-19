Log in
WEBJET LIMITED

(WEB)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
12.44 AUD   +1.97%
07:20pWEBJET : AGM Managing Directors Address to Shareholders
PU
07:20pWEBJET : AGM Managing Directors Presentation
PU
11/10WEBJET : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
Webjet : AGM Managing Directors Presentation

11/19/2019 | 07:20pm EST
  1. Shows results for FY19 Continuing Operations - refer to Appendix for full description
  2. Excludes Revenue as Principal
  3. Acquisition Amortisation
  4. Refer to page 28 of FY19 Investor Presentation for calculation

$ 3 BN

$ 3 BN

$ 3 BN

TTV

TTV

(2)

TTV

Up 54%

Up 54%

Up 54%

$ 3 BN

$ 3 BN

TTV3

TTV

(before AA )

(4)

Up 54%

Up 54%

2

  1. EBITDA is for Continuing Operations - refer to Appendix for full description

$160M $140M $120M $100M $80M $60M $40M $20M $0M ($20M)

$124.6M

$87.4M

$67.3M

$51.0M

$27.2M

$13.3M

$12.5M

$0.4M

$15.0M

$43.1M

$58.7M

$60.8M

($7.5M)

($11.7M)

($15.9M)

FY17

FY18

FY19

WEB Online Republic

WebBeds B2B

Corporate

3

A$

FY19

FY18

Bookings ('000s)

3,444

2,277

TTV

2,154 million

1,354 million

Revenue

(1)

184.5 million

114.0 million

EBITDA

67.3 million

27.2 million

TTV

/ Revenue Margin

(2)

8.6%

8.4%

TTV

/ Revenue Margin (excl TC)

9.4%

9.2%

EBITDA Margin

36.4%

23.8%

Organic EBITDA

(3)

78.4 million

60.2 million

Change

  • 51%
  • 59%
  • 62%
  • 148%
  • 15bps
  • 23bps
  • 1,261bps
  • 30%
  1. Revenue is shown net of costs of sale as principal (i.e. on agency basis)
  2. TTV/ Revenue Margin includes Thomas Cook TTV for which no revenue was recognised until 1 June 2019
  3. FY18 Organic EBITDA includes $10.3M for JacTravel (1 July 2017 to 31 August 2017) plus $22.7M for DOTW (full 12 months). FY19 Organic EBITDA includes $11.1M for DOTW (1 July 2018 to 21 Nov 2018).

TC = Thomas Cook

TTV and EBITDA marginscontinuetoimproveinall regions

Directcontractsnow accountfor over 55% of sales

Profitablegrowthaccelerating- organicEBITDA growth up 24% in 1H; up 34%2H (overpcp), assistedby synergies

Efficienciescomingthrough - each incremental$100 of TTV delivering$5 EBITDA

Europe- deliveredoutstandingEBITDA in a difficultmarketenvironment

AMEA - Middle East growingdespite difficultmarket;AmericasdeliveringsubstantialEBITDA

Asia-Pacific- FY17 and FY18 investmentsnowdeliveringEBITDA

UmrahHolidaysInternational- launched in February 2019 to targeta significantnew marketopportunity

Successfulintegrationof DOTW - cost synergies ahead of plan; revenue synergies trackingto plan

4

5

A$

FY19

FY18

Change

Bookings ('000s)

1,565

1,549

1%

TTV

1,378 million

1,345 million

2%

Revenue

150.5 million

145.6 million

3%

EBITDA

60.8 million

58.7 million

4%

TTV / Revenue Margin

10.9%

10.8%

10bps

EBITDA Margin

40.4%

40.3%

5bps

  • 2H19 travel market significantly impacted by the Federal election, a slower than expected post-election rebound and slowing economic conditions
  • TTV margins up 10bps
    • Brand strength driving increased sales of higher margin products across both flights and ancillary products
  • EBITDA margins up 5bps
    • Scale benefits and ongoing focus on managing costs
  • Continues to gain share - outperforming the market by around 2 times. Webjet is now 50% of the entire OTA flight market, more than 5% of the domestic flight market and 4% of the international flight market

6

A$

FY19

FY18

Change

Bookings ('000s)

496

501

1%

TTV

299 million

313 million

4%

Revenue

31.4 million

31.5 million

0%

EBITDA

12.5 million

13.3 million

6%

TTV / Revenue Margin

10.5%

10.1%

41bps

EBITDA Margin

40.0%

42.1%

217bps

  • Improved TTV margins reflect strategy to focus on higher margin, profitable bookings
  • Following the Christchurch incident in March 2019, demand for travel in New Zealand fell and Motorhomes in particular was severely impacted. We estimate the event had a more than $1 million EBITDA impact on 2H19 results
  • Cars did well during the year but Cruise continued to underperform
  • New senior management appointments
    • New CEO Lindsay Cowley brings relevant global and business transformation experience
    • General Manager Cruise appointed to address market challenges

7

9

10

20%

80%

80% Independent hotels (1)

20% Part of a chain

(1) Source: STR Global and Company estimates based

on all hotels offering rooms for sale.

-STR Global data only counts properties with more

than 10 rooms https://str.com/

-Company estimates include properties with less than

10 rooms

11

12

Latest example: China

84

82

80

78

76

74

72

70

68

66

Million Trips

2018 1H

2019 1H

Data: Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China

13

* Source: Euromonitor International

14

  1. Excludes Thomas Cook prior and current year contribution
  2. 8% revenue/TTV and 4% costs/TTV to drive 4%
    EBITDA/TTV

16

17

18

  1. FY20 underlying EBITDA guidance range is $162- $172 million following application of AASB 16 Leases
  2. Underlying EBITDA excludes one off revenues and costs
  3. Based on Statutory EBITDA

19

In the FY19 financial statements, we moved from a direct method to indirect method with respect to presentation of the cashflow statement. Both indirect and direct methods are accepted under International and Australian accounting standards.

To assist shareholders who prefer the direct method for cashflow statement, we have set out cashflows from operating activities using the direct method.

Webjet considers the indirect method the more appropriate way to present cashflows for its business due to WebBeds customers and suppliers who use the Annual Report being more accustomed to the indirect method. Changing the cashflow presentation to an indirect method makes the cashflow statement more relevant, understandable and comparable to other similar businesses in the industry, which is important in facilitating the negotiation of customer and supplier terms.

Net cash flows from operating activities (using direct method) 1

(1) This information is unaudited

22

FY19 includes 7 months of DOTW, acquisition

FY19 excludes acquisition and integration

and integration costs ($15.2M), reduction in

costs ($15.2M), reduction in earnout liability

earnout liability ($18.5M) and debt

($18.5M) and debt establishment costs of

establishment costs of $0.5M associated

$0.5M associated with DOTW acquisition, and

with DOTW acquisition, and software

software write-off of $4.9M

write-off of $4.9M

FY18 excludes acquisition costs of $1.1M and

FY18 includes 10 months of JacTravel,

debt establishment costs of $0.6M associated

acquisition costs of $1.1M and debt

with JacTravel acquisition

establishment costs of $0.6M associated

with JacTravel acquisition

23

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 00:19:08 UTC
