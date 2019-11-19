Webjet : AGM Managing Directors Presentation

In the FY19 financial statements, we moved from a direct method to indirect method with respect to presentation of the cashflow statement. Both indirect and direct methods are accepted under International and Australian accounting standards.

To assist shareholders who prefer the direct method for cashflow statement, we have set out cashflows from operating activities using the direct method.

Webjet considers the indirect method the more appropriate way to present cashflows for its business due to WebBeds customers and suppliers who use the Annual Report being more accustomed to the indirect method. Changing the cashflow presentation to an indirect method makes the cashflow statement more relevant, understandable and comparable to other similar businesses in the industry, which is important in facilitating the negotiation of customer and supplier terms.