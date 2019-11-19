Webjet : AGM Managing Directors Presentation

Revenue is shown net of costs of sale as principal (i.e. on agency basis)
TTV/ Revenue Margin includes Thomas Cook TTV for which no revenue was recognised until 1 June 2019
FY18 Organic EBITDA includes $10.3M for JacTravel (1 July 2017 to 31 August 2017) plus $22.7M for DOTW (full 12 months). FY19 Organic EBITDA includes $11.1M for DOTW (1 July 2018 to 21 Nov 2018).
TC = Thomas Cook
•TTV and EBITDA marginscontinuetoimproveinall regions
•Directcontractsnow accountfor over 55% of sales
•Profitablegrowthaccelerating- organicEBITDA growth up 24% in 1H; up 34%2H (overpcp), assistedby synergies
•Efficienciescomingthrough - each incremental$100 of TTV delivering$5 EBITDA
•Europe- deliveredoutstandingEBITDA in a difficultmarketenvironment
•AMEA - Middle East growingdespite difficultmarket;AmericasdeliveringsubstantialEBITDA
•Asia-Pacific- FY17 and FY18 investmentsnowdeliveringEBITDA
•UmrahHolidaysInternational- launched in February 2019 to targeta significantnew marketopportunity
•Successfulintegrationof DOTW - cost synergies ahead of plan; revenue synergies trackingto plan
A$
FY19
FY18
Change
Bookings ('000s)
1,565
1,549
1%
TTV
1,378 million
1,345 million
2%
Revenue
150.5 million
145.6 million
3%
EBITDA
60.8 million
58.7 million
4%
TTV / Revenue Margin
10.9%
10.8%
10bps
EBITDA Margin
40.4%
40.3%
5bps
2H19 travel market significantly impacted by the Federal election, a slower than expected post-election rebound and slowing economic conditions
TTV margins up 10bps
Brand strength driving increased sales of higher margin products across both flights and ancillary products
EBITDA margins up 5bps
Scale benefits and ongoing focus on managing costs
Continues to gain share - outperforming the market by around 2 times. Webjet is now 50% of the entire OTA flight market, more than 5% of the domestic flight market and 4% of the international flight market
A$
FY19
FY18
Change
Bookings ('000s)
496
501
1%
TTV
299 million
313 million
4%
Revenue
31.4 million
31.5 million
0%
EBITDA
12.5 million
13.3 million
6%
TTV / Revenue Margin
10.5%
10.1%
41bps
EBITDA Margin
40.0%
42.1%
217bps
Improved TTV margins reflect strategy to focus on higher margin, profitable bookings
Following the Christchurch incident in March 2019, demand for travel in New Zealand fell and Motorhomes in particular was severely impacted. We estimate the event had a more than $1 million EBITDA impact on 2H19 results
Cars did well during the year but Cruise continued to underperform
New senior management appointments
New CEO Lindsay Cowley brings relevant global and business transformation experience
General Manager Cruise appointed to address market challenges
•
•
20%
•
80%
•
•
• 80% Independent hotels (1)
•
•
• 20% Part of a chain
(1) Source: STR Global and Company estimates based
-Company estimates include properties with less than
10 rooms
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Latest example: China
•
•
84
82
80
78
76
74
72
70
68
66
Million Trips
2018 1H
2019 1H
Data: Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China
•
•
*Source: Euromonitor International
•
•
•
•
•
•
Excludes Thomas Cook prior and current year contribution
8% revenue/TTV and 4% costs/TTV to drive 4%
EBITDA/TTV
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
FY20 underlying EBITDA guidance range is $162- $172 million following application of AASB 16 Leases
Underlying EBITDA excludes one off revenues and costs
Based on Statutory EBITDA
•
•
•
•
•
•
In the FY19 financial statements, we moved from a direct method to indirect method with respect to presentation of the cashflow statement. Both indirect and direct methods are accepted under International and Australian accounting standards.
To assist shareholders who prefer the direct method for cashflow statement, we have set out cashflows from operating activities using the direct method.
Webjet considers the indirect method the more appropriate way to present cashflows for its business due to WebBeds customers and suppliers who use the Annual Report being more accustomed to the indirect method. Changing the cashflow presentation to an indirect method makes the cashflow statement more relevant, understandable and comparable to other similar businesses in the industry, which is important in facilitating the negotiation of customer and supplier terms.
Net cash flows from operating activities (using direct method) 1
