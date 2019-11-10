Webjet : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity WEBJET LIMITED ABN 68 002 013 612

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director JOHN GUSCIC Date of last notice 1 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest DIRECT AND INDIRECT Nature of indirect interest J Guscic and A Jayaram ATF (including registered holder) A&J Guscic Superannuation Fund Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 8 November 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 6,971,460* Indirect 89,585 Options 2,787,362 Vested 787,362 Unvested 2,000,000 *amended to include 26,500 shares acquired on 1 October 2019. Class Fully paid ordinary shares (direct and indirect) and unlisted options Number acquired Nil Number disposed Nil

