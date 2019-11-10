Log in
Webjet : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice

11/10/2019 | 05:50pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

WEBJET LIMITED

ABN

68 002 013 612

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

JOHN GUSCIC

Date of last notice

1 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

DIRECT AND INDIRECT

Nature of indirect interest

J Guscic and A Jayaram ATF

(including registered holder)

A&J Guscic Superannuation Fund

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

8 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

6,971,460*

Indirect

89,585

Options

2,787,362

Vested

787,362

Unvested

2,000,000

*amended to include 26,500 shares acquired on 1 October 2019.

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares (direct and indirect) and

unlisted options

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

6,971,460*

Indirect

89,585

Options

2,555,145

Vested

1,555,145

Unvested

1,000,000

*amended to include 26,500 shares acquired on 1 October 2019.

Nature of change

FY19 tranche

of 1,000,000 options were tested

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

against the

agreed performance criteria where

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

767,783 options vested and 232,217 were forfeited.

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 22:49:06 UTC



