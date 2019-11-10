Webjet : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
|
Name of entity
|
WEBJET LIMITED
|
|
|
ABN
|
68 002 013 612
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
JOHN GUSCIC
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
1 October 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
|
DIRECT AND INDIRECT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
J Guscic and A Jayaram ATF
|
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
A&J Guscic Superannuation Fund
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
8 November 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
|
6,971,460*
|
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
89,585
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
2,787,362
|
|
|
|
Vested
|
|
787,362
|
|
|
|
Unvested
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
|
*amended to include 26,500 shares acquired on 1 October 2019.
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
Fully paid ordinary shares (direct and indirect) and
|
|
|
unlisted options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
|
|
|
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct
|
|
6,971,460*
|
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
89,585
|
|
|
|
Options
|
|
2,555,145
|
|
|
|
Vested
|
|
1,555,145
|
|
|
|
Unvested
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
*amended to include 26,500 shares acquired on 1 October 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
|
FY19 tranche
|
of 1,000,000 options were tested
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of
|
|
against the
|
agreed performance criteria where
|
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
|
|
767,783 options vested and 232,217 were forfeited.
|
plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
|
|
to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and
|
|
an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?
