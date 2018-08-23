Webjet : Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E Preliminary final report
For the period ended 30 June 2018
|
WEBJET LIMITED
And its controlled entities
|
ABN: 68 002 013 612
1. Results for announcement to the market
|
Current period
FY18
|
PCP
FY17
|
% Change
|
Amount of change
|
Key Information
|
($ 000)
|
($ 000)
|
($ 000)
|
Revenues from ordinary activities
Gain on sale of subsidiary
|
751,783
0
|
199,219 28,039
|
Up
Down
|
277%
(100%)
|
552,564
(28,039)
|
Profit from ordinary activities before tax attributable to members
Income tax (expense) / benefit
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
|
58,565
(17,091)
41,474
|
61,596
(9,174)
52,422
|
Down
Up
Down
|
(5%)
(86%)
(21%)
|
(3,031)
(7,917)
(10,948)
The Company has declared a final dividend of 12.0 cents per share fully franked, to be paid on 11 October 2018, an increase of 2.0 cents compared to the final dividend last year (20% increase), taking the full year dividend to 20.0 cents per share.
2. NTA backing
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security
Current period -$1.18
Previous period $0.78
3. Commentary on the financial results
Webjet today announced revenue increased 277% to $751.8 million, EBITDA increased $16.4 million to $86.3 million, a 23% increase over the same period. Profit-before-tax decreased 5% to $58.6 million. Net profit after tax was $41.5 million, 21% lower than prior corresponding period.
Reported result before tax includes expenses of $1.7 million from one-off items, including the $1.1 million of acquisition costs and $0.6m of financing costs associated with acquiring JacTravel.
The revenue from continuing operations increased 277% to $751.8 million; EBITDA increased 71% to $87.4 million and NPAT increased 30% to $43.2 million.
………………………………………… . Date: 23 August 2018 Roger Sharp
Chairman
