WEBJET LIMITED (WEB)
End-of-day quote  - 08/22
14.48 AUD   +1.26%
Webjet : Appendix 4E

08/23/2018

Appendix 4E Preliminary final report

For the period ended 30 June 2018

WEBJET LIMITED

And its controlled entities

ABN: 68 002 013 612

1. Results for announcement to the market

Current period

FY18

PCP

FY17

% Change

Amount of change

Key Information

($ 000)

($ 000)

($ 000)

Revenues from ordinary activities

Gain on sale of subsidiary

751,783

0

199,219 28,039

Up

Down

277%

(100%)

552,564

(28,039)

Profit from ordinary activities before tax attributable to members

Income tax (expense) / benefit

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

58,565

(17,091)

41,474

61,596

(9,174)

52,422

Down

Up

Down

(5%)

(86%)

(21%)

(3,031)

(7,917)

(10,948)

The Company has declared a final dividend of 12.0 cents per share fully franked, to be paid on 11 October 2018, an increase of 2.0 cents compared to the final dividend last year (20% increase), taking the full year dividend to 20.0 cents per share.

2. NTA backing

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security

Current period -$1.18

Previous period $0.78

3. Commentary on the financial results

Webjet today announced revenue increased 277% to $751.8 million, EBITDA increased $16.4 million to $86.3 million, a 23% increase over the same period. Profit-before-tax decreased 5% to $58.6 million. Net profit after tax was $41.5 million, 21% lower than prior corresponding period.

Reported result before tax includes expenses of $1.7 million from one-off items, including the $1.1 million of acquisition costs and $0.6m of financing costs associated with acquiring JacTravel.

The revenue from continuing operations increased 277% to $751.8 million; EBITDA increased 71% to $87.4 million and NPAT increased 30% to $43.2 million.

………………………………………… . Date: 23 August 2018 Roger Sharp

Chairman

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 22:46:04 UTC
