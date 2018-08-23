Webjet : Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E Preliminary final report

For the period ended 30 June 2018

WEBJET LIMITED And its controlled entities ABN: 68 002 013 612

1. Results for announcement to the market

Current period FY18 PCP FY17 % Change Amount of change Key Information ($ 000) ($ 000) ($ 000) Revenues from ordinary activities Gain on sale of subsidiary 751,783 0 199,219 28,039 Up Down 277% (100%) 552,564 (28,039) Profit from ordinary activities before tax attributable to members Income tax (expense) / benefit Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members 58,565 (17,091) 41,474 61,596 (9,174) 52,422 Down Up Down (5%) (86%) (21%) (3,031) (7,917) (10,948)

The Company has declared a final dividend of 12.0 cents per share fully franked, to be paid on 11 October 2018, an increase of 2.0 cents compared to the final dividend last year (20% increase), taking the full year dividend to 20.0 cents per share.

2. NTA backing

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security

Current period -$1.18

Previous period $0.78

3. Commentary on the financial results

Webjet today announced revenue increased 277% to $751.8 million, EBITDA increased $16.4 million to $86.3 million, a 23% increase over the same period. Profit-before-tax decreased 5% to $58.6 million. Net profit after tax was $41.5 million, 21% lower than prior corresponding period.

Reported result before tax includes expenses of $1.7 million from one-off items, including the $1.1 million of acquisition costs and $0.6m of financing costs associated with acquiring JacTravel.

The revenue from continuing operations increased 277% to $751.8 million; EBITDA increased 71% to $87.4 million and NPAT increased 30% to $43.2 million.

………………………………………… . Date: 23 August 2018 Roger Sharp

Chairman