Webjet : FY19 Full Year Results Presentation

08/21/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

WEBJET LIMITED FY19 RESULTS PRESENTATION

JOHN GUSCIC, Managing Director

TONY RISTEVSKI, Chief Financial Officer

22 August 2019

Ongoing

Record

Performance(1)

Demonstrating

Profitable Global

Growth

  1. Shows results for FY19 Continuing Operations - refer to page 35 for full description
  2. Excludes Revenue as Principal
  3. Acquisition Amortisation
  4. Refer to page 28 for calculation

$$33.8BN

$366.4 M

$ 124.6 M

$ 87.4 M

$291 M

TTV

evenue

EBITDA

R

e

(2)

Up 54%27

Up 54%

Up 71%

Up 26%

Up 43%

$

81 3

98%

$ 43.2 M

43.2 M

NPAT

Adjusted

NPAT

(before AA3)

Cash

Up 46%

Conversion

(4)

Up 30%

Up 30%

Page 2

FY19

Key highlights

WebBeds is now the largest and fastest growing business

  • In just 6 years since start-up, delivered $2.2 billion TTV and $67.3 million EBITDA
  • The clear #2 global B2B player and fastest growing B2B business in the world
  • Organic EBITDA up 30%
  • Focus on delivering profitable growth - TTV margins 8.6%(1) (9.4% excluding Thomas Cook); EBITDA margins 36.4%

Successful integration of DOTW

  • Cost synergies ahead of plan; revenue synergies tracking to plan
  • Successful framework for extracting acquisition synergies
  • Pipeline of further acquisitions identified

Webjet OTA delivering improved margins

  • Delivering profitable growth in a tough domestic travel market - TTV margin 10.9%; EBITDA margin 40.4%
  • Continues to gain share - Webjet is now 50% of the OTA flights market, more than 5% of the domestic flights market and 4% of the international flights market
  1. Includes Thomas Cook TTV for which no revenue was recognised until 1 June 2019

Record $124.6 million EBITDA

  • Notwithstanding costs expensed in launching Umrah Holidays International ($1.4 million) and impact of Christchurch incident on Online Republic (over $1 million)

Page 3

EBITDA

more than doubled in 2 years

  1. EBITDA is for Continuing Operations - refer to page 35 for full description

WebBeds is now the largest business by EBITDA (1)

$160M

$124.6M

$140M

$120M

$87.4M

$67.3M

$100M

$51.0M

$27.2M

$80M

$13.3M

$12.5M

$60M

$0.4M

$15.0M

$40M

$43.1M

$58.7M

$60.8M

$20M

$0M

($7.5M)

($11.7M)

($15.9M)

($20M)

FY17

FY18

FY19

WEB

Online Republic

WebBeds B2B

Corporate

Page 4

Profitable growth

EBITDA margins continue to increase

  1. For Continuing Operations - refer to page 35 for full description
  2. B2C is Webjet OTA and Online Republic combined

EBITDA Margin(1)

(2)

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 23:02:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 375 M
EBIT 2019 102 M
Net income 2019 61,9 M
Debt 2019 15,7 M
Yield 2019 1,70%
P/E ratio 2019 29,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,05x
EV / Sales2020 4,08x
Capitalization 1 878 M
Chart WEBJET LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Webjet Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBJET LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,05  AUD
Last Close Price 13,85  AUD
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Guscic Managing Director & Executive Director
Roger Sharp Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Ristevski Chief Financial Officer
Graham Anderson Head-Information Technology
Donald Ian Clarke Non-Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEBJET LIMITED23.50%1 246
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC12.31%82 235
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP51.50%25 220
EXPEDIA GROUP INC15.95%22 241
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL30.30%19 956
TRIPADVISOR-29.50%5 298
