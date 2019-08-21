Webjet : FY19 Full Year Results Presentation

WEBJET LIMITED FY19 RESULTS PRESENTATION
JOHN GUSCIC, Managing Director
TONY RISTEVSKI, Chief Financial Officer
22 August 2019
Ongoing
Record
Performance(1)
Demonstrating
Profitable Global
Growth
-
Shows results for FY19 Continuing Operations - refer to page 35 for full description
-
Excludes Revenue as Principal
-
Acquisition Amortisation
-
Refer to page 28 for calculation
|
$$33.8BN
|
$366.4 M
|
$ 124.6 M
|
|
$ 87.4 M
|
|
$291 M
|
TTV
|
evenue
|
EBITDA
|
|
R
|
e
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Up 54%27
|
|
Up 54%
|
Up 71%
|
|
Up 26%
|
Up 43%
|
$
|
81 3
|
98%
|
|
$ 43.2 M
|
|
43.2 M
|
|
|
NPAT
|
Adjusted
|
|
|
NPAT
|
|
(before AA3)
|
Cash
|
|
|
Up 46%
|
Conversion
|
(4)
|
|
Up 30%
|
Up 30%
WebBeds is now the largest and fastest growing business
-
In just 6 years since start-up, delivered $2.2 billion TTV and $67.3 million EBITDA
-
The clear #2 global B2B player and fastest growing B2B business in the world
-
Organic EBITDA up 30%
-
Focus on delivering profitable growth - TTV margins 8.6%(1) (9.4% excluding Thomas Cook); EBITDA margins 36.4%
Successful integration of DOTW
-
Cost synergies ahead of plan; revenue synergies tracking to plan
-
Successful framework for extracting acquisition synergies
-
Pipeline of further acquisitions identified
Webjet OTA delivering improved margins
-
Delivering profitable growth in a tough domestic travel market - TTV margin 10.9%; EBITDA margin 40.4%
-
Continues to gain share - Webjet is now 50% of the OTA flights market, more than 5% of the domestic flights market and 4% of the international flights market
-
Includes Thomas Cook TTV for which no revenue was recognised until 1 June 2019
Record $124.6 million EBITDA
-
Notwithstanding costs expensed in launching Umrah Holidays International ($1.4 million) and impact of Christchurch incident on Online Republic (over $1 million)
EBITDA
more than doubled in 2 years
-
EBITDA is for Continuing Operations - refer to page 35 for full description
WebBeds is now the largest business by EBITDA (1)
|
$160M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$124.6M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$140M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$120M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$87.4M
|
|
$67.3M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$100M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$51.0M
|
|
$27.2M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$80M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$13.3M
|
|
$12.5M
|
$60M
|
|
|
|
$0.4M
|
|
|
|
|
|
$15.0M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$40M
|
|
|
|
$43.1M
|
|
$58.7M
|
|
$60.8M
|
|
|
|
|
|
$20M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($7.5M)
|
($11.7M)
|
|
($15.9M)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($20M)
|
|
|
|
FY17
|
|
FY18
|
|
FY19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEB
|
|
Online Republic
|
|
|
WebBeds B2B
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profitable growth
EBITDA margins continue to increase
-
For Continuing Operations - refer to page 35 for full description
-
B2C is Webjet OTA and Online Republic combined
