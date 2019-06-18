Webjet : Investor session – Ord Minnet

What is Blockchain?

A time-stamped series of immutable records of data that is managed by a cluster of independent computers not owned by any single identity in a peer to peer network.

It is often referred to as a ledger; all the previous states are present on the chain with all the "ins" and "outs" visible and auditable.

Transaction records are bundled together into blocks and added to the chain.

Each block is secured and bound to the one that precedes it using cryptographic principles. These blocks form the chain.

Each computer (miner) on the blockchain holds a complete record of the chain. For changes to be made, consensus must be reached with 51% of computers agreeing that the change is valid. This is done by the miners competing to solve a mathematical equation or by hashing the contents to arrive at a unique series of numbers and letters.