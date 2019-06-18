Log in
WEBJET LIMITED

WEBJET LIMITED

(WEB)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/18
15.17 AUD   +2.78%
03:09aWEBJET : Investor session – Ord Minnet
PU
03/20WEBJET LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018WEBJET : Appendix 3Y Dec18 combined
PU
News 
Webjet : Investor session – Ord Minnet

Webjet : Investor session – Ord Minnet

0
06/18/2019 | 03:09am EDT

Introducing Rezchain and Rezpayments

Investor session:

Melbourne

18 June 2019

John Guscic: Managing Director

Lynne Oldfield: Director Corporate Development

Technology underpins our success

Key Driver for Delivering Scale Benefits

Rezchain is a critical component in moving from an "8/5/3" structure to an "8/4/4" in our WebBeds business by FY22:

  • 8% revenue/TTV
  • 4% costs/TTV
  • 4% EBITDA/TTV

Rezpayments reduces compliance costs and improves control

Introducing…

What is Blockchain?

  • A time-stamped series of immutable records of data that is managed by a cluster of independent computers not owned by any single identity in a peer to peer network.
  • It is often referred to as a ledger; all the previous states are present on the chain with all the "ins" and "outs" visible and auditable.
  • Transaction records are bundled together into blocks and added to the chain.
  • Each block is secured and bound to the one that precedes it using cryptographic principles. These blocks form the chain.
  • Each computer (miner) on the blockchain holds a complete record of the chain. For changes to be made, consensus must be reached with 51% of computers agreeing that the change is valid. This is done by the miners competing to solve a mathematical equation or by hashing the contents to arrive at a unique series of numbers and letters.
  • This makes a blockchain very very difficult to corrupt.

What makes Blockchain great?

  • Robustness! All those replicas on machines scattered around the globe make it almost immune to downtime
  • Multiple replications of the full chain
  • Geographical hardiness
  • Consensus - 51% or more must agree
  • Zero transaction costs
  • Hashing is a one way street

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:08:03 UTC
