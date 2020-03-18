Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Webjet Limited    WEB   AU000000WEB7

WEBJET LIMITED

(WEB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/18
3.76 AUD   -13.56%
03/10WEBJET : Withdraws FY20 Earnings Guidance
PU
02/19WEBJET : 1H20 Results Presentation
PU
02/19WEBJET : delivers on international WebBeds strategy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Webjet : Request for Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 08:58pm EDT

Mr Jon Chow

19 March 2020

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4, Rialto North Tower

525 Collins Street

MELBOURNE VIC 3000

By email

jon.chow@asx.com.au

james.gerraty@asx.com.au

tradinghaltsmelbourne@asx.com.au

Dear Jon

Trading Halt Request - ASX Code: WEB

Webjet Limited (ACN 002 013 612) (Webjet) requests a trading halt for its ordinary shares (ASX Code: WEB) under Listing Rule 17.1 prior to the commencement of trading today.

Webjet provides the following information for the purposes of Listing Rule 17.1:

  1. the trading halt is requested pending an announcement by Webjet in relation to a raising;
  2. Webjet requests the trading halt to remain in place until the earlier of:
    1. Webjet releasing an announcement to the market in relation to the outcome of the proposed raising; or
    2. the commencement of trading on 23 March 2020.
  4. Webjet expects that the trading halt will be ended by the announcement referred to in paragraph (b)(1).
  5. Webjet is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.
  6. Webjet is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Tony Ristevski

Chief Financial Officer

Webjet Limited

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 00:57:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WEBJET LIMITED
03/10WEBJET : Withdraws FY20 Earnings Guidance
PU
02/19WEBJET : 1H20 Results Presentation
PU
02/19WEBJET : delivers on international WebBeds strategy
PU
01/28Coronavirus infects Asia stocks with exposure to China
RE
01/28Coronavirus infects Asia stocks with exposure to China
RE
2019WEBJET : Response to Recent Media Speculation
PU
2019WEBJET : Results of 2019 AGM
PU
2019WEBJET : AGM Managing Directors Address to Shareholders
PU
2019WEBJET : AGM Managing Directors Presentation
PU
2019WEBJET : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 374 M
EBIT 2020 86,5 M
Net income 2020 30,4 M
Debt 2020 30,3 M
Yield 2020 5,29%
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
EV / Sales2021 1,30x
Capitalization 510 M
Chart WEBJET LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Webjet Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBJET LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,35  AUD
Last Close Price 3,76  AUD
Spread / Highest target 379%
Spread / Average Target 175%
Spread / Lowest Target 94,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Guscic Managing Director & Executive Director
Roger Sharp Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Ristevski Chief Financial Officer
Graham Anderson Chief Information Officer
Donald Ian Clarke Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEBJET LIMITED-66.59%353
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-33.38%56 183
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-32.80%13 592
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-49.95%7 576
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.21%2 625
TRIPADVISOR-48.65%2 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group