Webjet : Request for Trading Halt

Mr Jon Chow 19 March 2020 Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne) Australian Securities Exchange Level 4, Rialto North Tower 525 Collins Street MELBOURNE VIC 3000 By email jon.chow@asx.com.au james.gerraty@asx.com.au tradinghaltsmelbourne@asx.com.au Dear Jon Trading Halt Request - ASX Code: WEB

Webjet Limited (ACN 002 013 612) (Webjet) requests a trading halt for its ordinary shares (ASX Code: WEB) under Listing Rule 17.1 prior to the commencement of trading today.

Webjet provides the following information for the purposes of Listing Rule 17.1:

the trading halt is requested pending an announcement by Webjet in relation to a raising; Webjet requests the trading halt to remain in place until the earlier of: Webjet releasing an announcement to the market in relation to the outcome of the proposed raising; or the commencement of trading on 23 March 2020. Webjet expects that the trading halt will be ended by the announcement referred to in paragraph (b)(1). Webjet is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted. Webjet is not aware of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Tony Ristevski

Chief Financial Officer

Webjet Limited