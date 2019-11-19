Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Webjet Limited    WEB   AU000000WEB7

WEBJET LIMITED

(WEB)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
12.44 AUD   +1.97%
10:00pWEBJET : Results of 2019 AGM
PU
07:20pWEBJET : AGM Managing Directors Presentation
PU
07:20pWEBJET : AGM Managing Directors Address to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Webjet : Results of 2019 AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 10:00pm EST

20 November 2019

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

WEBJET LIMITED

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Yours faithfully,

Tony Ristevski

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Webjet Limited

2019 AGM

Page 1 of 2

WEBJET LIMITED

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, 20 November 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

Resolution

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Result

Resolution

Resolution

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried /

Type

Discretion

Not Carried

1 Adoption of Remuneration

Ordinary

68,893,775

1,440,493

430,621

1,229,847

69,910,202

1,440,493

1,245,347

Carried

Report

97.36%

2.03%

0.61%

97.98%

2.02%

2 Re-Election of Ms Shelley Roberts

Ordinary

69,501,363

610,954

432,413

1,513,126

71,343,707

610,954

1,513,126

Carried

as a Director of the Company

98.52%

0.87%

0.61%

99.15%

0.85%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

2019 AGM

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Webjet Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 02:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEBJET LIMITED
10:00pWEBJET : Results of 2019 AGM
PU
07:20pWEBJET : AGM Managing Directors Presentation
PU
07:20pWEBJET : AGM Managing Directors Address to Shareholders
PU
11/10WEBJET : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
11/07WEBJET : Launches Rezchain - New blockchain technology enables error free hotel ..
AQ
10/24WEBJET : Goldman Sachs 3rd Annual Tech Day – WebBeds Asia Pacific
PU
09/23Factbox - Who loses and who gains from the demise of Thomas Cook?
RE
09/23THOMAS COOK COLLAPSES : Why and what happens now?
RE
09/22WEBJET : Impact of Thomas Cook entering Compulsory Liquidation
PU
09/18WEBJET LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 432 M
EBIT 2020 123 M
Net income 2020 51,9 M
Finance 2020 19,0 M
Yield 2020 2,17%
P/E ratio 2020 36,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,86x
EV / Sales2021 3,35x
Capitalization 1 687 M
Chart WEBJET LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Webjet Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEBJET LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,33  AUD
Last Close Price 12,44  AUD
Spread / Highest target 69,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Guscic Managing Director & Executive Director
Roger Sharp Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Ristevski Chief Financial Officer
Graham Anderson Chief Information Officer
Donald Ian Clarke Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEBJET LIMITED9.38%1 128
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.6.71%76 932
CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPORATION LIMITED40.37%24 089
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED15.08%18 494
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-15.54%13 784
TRIPADVISOR-41.40%4 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group