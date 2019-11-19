Webjet : Results of 2019 AGM

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.
Yours faithfully,
Tony Ristevski
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Webjet Limited
2019 AGM
WEBJET LIMITED
Annual General Meeting
Wednesday, 20 November 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
Resolution
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
Result
Resolution
Resolution
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried /
Type
Discretion
Not Carried
1 Adoption of Remuneration
Ordinary
68,893,775
1,440,493
430,621
1,229,847
69,910,202
1,440,493
1,245,347
Carried
Report
97.36%
2.03%
0.61%
97.98%
2.02%
2 Re-Election of Ms Shelley Roberts
Ordinary
69,501,363
610,954
432,413
1,513,126
71,343,707
610,954
1,513,126
Carried
as a Director of the Company
98.52%
0.87%
0.61%
99.15%
0.85%
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
